New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312356/?utm_source=GNW

86 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our reports on cloud-based project portfolio management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project management and rising demand for cost management. In addition, increasing requirements for large-scale project management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cloud-based project portfolio management market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• ICT

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud-based project portfolio management



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our cloud-based project portfolio management market covers the following areas:

• Cloud-based project portfolio management market sizing

• Cloud-based project portfolio management market forecast

• Cloud-based project portfolio management market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001