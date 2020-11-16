Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in the Middle East and North Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This downstream energy sector report is a complete source of information on the Middle East and North African crude oil refining industry. It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in the Middle East and North African region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Report Scope

Outlook of Region Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2019

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary conversion units and capacities beyond 2019

Key Opportunities and Restraints in the Region Refinery market

Benchmark with other regions on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Region Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on all planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2019.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

The Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase

Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular Region's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Middle East and North Africa Refining Markets Overview



3 Refining Industry in the Middle East and North Africa



4 Middle East and North Africa Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints



5 Middle East and North Africa Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025



6 Middle East and North Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2025



7 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities



8 Key Strategies Middle East and North Africa Refining Companies



9 Middle East and North Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2012-2025



10 Company Profile



11 Company Profile



12 Company Profile



13 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry Updates



14 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry Major Deals



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Saudi Aramco

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company

Kuwait National Petroleum

