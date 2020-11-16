Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Infertility Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test; Treatment Type; Distribution Channel; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US $6,213.96 million by 2027 from US $3,883.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global male infertility market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth. The growth of the male infertility market is attributed to the increase in male infertility worldwide and technological advancements. However, high cost of procedures hampers the growth of the market.



The male infertility market, by test, is segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, computer assisted semen analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, sperm penetration assay, and others. The DNA fragmentation technique segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the computer assisted semen analysis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% in the market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of advanced and improved assisted reproductive technologies, and rise in infertility ratio among males are among the factors augmenting the growth of the male infertility market for the DNA fragmentation technique. Further the rise in the market for computer-assisted semen analysis can be attributed to the growing emphasis of various manufacturers on offering innovative products. For instance, in June 2017, MICROPTIC collaborated with Embryotools for to develop a sperm analysis system in their lab and conduct training for the operations of the same.



MERCK KGaA, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. SCSA Diagnostics, Inc. Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA, INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Vitrolife are among the prominent players operating in the male infertility market. The key companies are focused on organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Merck KGaA received an approval from the European Commission (EC) for its new GONAL-f (follitropin alfa) 150 IU pen, with A goal to strengthen its fertility-related product portfolio for European countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Male Infertility Market - By Test

1.3.2 Male Infertility Market - By Treatment Type

1.3.3 Male Infertility Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Male Infertility Market - By End-User

1.3.5 Male Infertility Market - By Geography



2. Male Infertility Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Male Infertility Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Male Infertility Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Male Infertility Worldwide

5.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 High Cost of Procedures

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Conduction of Awareness Campaigns

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART)

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Male Infertility Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Male Infertility Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Male Infertility Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Male Infertility Market Analysis - By Test

7.1 Overview

7.2 Male Infertility Market Revenue Share, by Test (2019 and 2027)

7.3 DNA Fragmentation Technique

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 DNA Fragmentation Technique: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Oxidative Stress Analysis

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Oxidative Stress Analysis: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Microscopic Examination

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Microscopic Examination: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Sperm Agglutination

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Sperm Agglutination: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Computer Assisted Semen Analysis

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Computer Assisted Semen Analysis: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Sperm Penetration Assay

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Sperm Penetration Assay: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Others: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Male Infertility Market Analysis - By Treatment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Male Infertility Market Revenue Share, by Treatment Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Assisted Reproductive Technology and Varicocele Surgery

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology and Varicocele Surgery: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medication

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medication: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Male Infertility Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Male Infertility Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Hospitals Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals Pharmacies: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online pharmacies: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Male Infertility Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Male Infertility Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

10.3 Hospitals and Clinics

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Fertility Centers

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Fertility Centers: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Research Institutes

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Research Institutes: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: Male Infertility Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Male Infertility Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 North America: Male Infertility Market

11.2 Europe: Male Infertility Market

11.3 Asia Pacific: Male Infertility Market

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Male Infertility Market

11.5 South and Central America: Male Infertility Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Male Infertility Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Male Infertility Market- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strategic Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1 MERCK KGaA

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Sanofi

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Bayer AG

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 SCSA Diagnostics, Inc.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Andrology Solutions

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Halotech DNA

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Vitrolife

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Glossary of Terms, Male infertility Market



