The "Global Immunity Boosting Products Market, by Type (Supplement, Beverages, Food and Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical Stores and Online), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is expected to witness growth over the next five years and surpass $ 17 billion by 2025, on account of growing urbanization, rising concerns for maintaining good health and lifestyle coupled with increasing personal disposable income. Moreover, increasing number of COVID-19 cases in various countries, is further boosting the demand for immunity boosting products.



In terms of types, the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is categorized into supplements, beverage, food and others. Among all, supplement category witnessed the highest share in 2109 and is forecast to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. The supplements have captured the major share in the market due to the availability of instant powder/liquid mixes in majority of the retail stores in various countries coupled with rising sales of supplement tablets and capsules. Also, the result of immunity boosting supplements is efficient and higher than immunity boosting food and beverages, owing to which the supplements category has been witnessing growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the projected period as well.



Regionally, the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America immunity boosting products market accounted for the largest portion in the global market in 2019. The growth in North America immunity boosting products market is majorly attributable to high urbanization as well as consumer awareness in the region.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market include Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A, Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, NOW Health Group, INC, among others.



The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market

To classify and forecast the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market based on type, by distribution channel and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of product manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the author conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Immunity Boosting Products Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Food, Beverage, Supplement, Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Others), Online)

5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Company Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported in the annual reports if publicly listed)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.5. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

13.3.2. Danone S.A

13.3.3. Amway Corporation

13.3.4. Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.3.5. NOW Health Group, INC

13.3.6. Associated British Foods Plc

13.3.7. Dole Food Company, Inc.

13.3.8. Fonterra group Cooperative Limited

13.3.9. Hines Nut Company

13.3.10. Olam International



14. Strategic Recommendations



