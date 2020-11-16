Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunity Boosting Products Market, by Type (Supplement, Beverages, Food and Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Medical Stores and Online), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is expected to witness growth over the next five years and surpass $ 17 billion by 2025, on account of growing urbanization, rising concerns for maintaining good health and lifestyle coupled with increasing personal disposable income. Moreover, increasing number of COVID-19 cases in various countries, is further boosting the demand for immunity boosting products.
In terms of types, the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is categorized into supplements, beverage, food and others. Among all, supplement category witnessed the highest share in 2109 and is forecast to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as well. The supplements have captured the major share in the market due to the availability of instant powder/liquid mixes in majority of the retail stores in various countries coupled with rising sales of supplement tablets and capsules. Also, the result of immunity boosting supplements is efficient and higher than immunity boosting food and beverages, owing to which the supplements category has been witnessing growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the projected period as well.
Regionally, the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America immunity boosting products market accounted for the largest portion in the global market in 2019. The growth in North America immunity boosting products market is majorly attributable to high urbanization as well as consumer awareness in the region.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market include Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A, Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, NOW Health Group, INC, among others.
The Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of product manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the author conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global Immunity Boosting Products Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Immunity Boosting Products Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Global Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Food, Beverage, Supplement, Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Others), Online)
5.2.3. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Immunity Boosting Products Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Company Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported in the annual reports if publicly listed)
13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.4. Pricing of Target Products
13.2.5. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1. Abbott Laboratories
13.3.2. Danone S.A
13.3.3. Amway Corporation
13.3.4. Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.3.5. NOW Health Group, INC
13.3.6. Associated British Foods Plc
13.3.7. Dole Food Company, Inc.
13.3.8. Fonterra group Cooperative Limited
13.3.9. Hines Nut Company
13.3.10. Olam International
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y37bnf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: