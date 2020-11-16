New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114943/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on HIV rapid test kits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV, rise in awareness programs for HIV testing and high prevalence of HIV. In addition, growing demand for point-of-care testing for HIV is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The HIV rapid test kits market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The HIV rapid test kits market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Diagnostic centers

• Hospitals and clinics



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies availability of a broad range of HIV rapid test kits by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the HIV rapid test kits market growth during the next few years. Also, efforts to increase pre-marital screenings for HIV and increasing clinical studies by researchers and promotional activities by manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our HIV rapid test kits market covers the following areas:

• HIV rapid test kits market sizing

• HIV rapid test kits market forecast

• HIV rapid test kits market industry analysis





