SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, today reported the following results:



(in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 11,460 $ 10,884 $ 43,185 $ 42,405 Operating Income 1,012 604 3,114 2,827 Net Income 695 372 2,150 2,035 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 3 3 10 13 Net Income Attributable to Tyson $ 692 $ 369 $ 2,140 $ 2,022 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson $ 1.90 $ 1.01 $ 5.86 $ 5.52 Adjusted¹ Sales $ 10,641 $ 10,884 $ 42,366 $ 42,405 Adjusted¹ Operating Income $ 961 $ 686 $ 3,116 $ 2,977 Adjusted¹ Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson $ 1.81 $ 1.21 $ 5.64 $ 5.46

1 Adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures and are explained and reconciled to a comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release. Adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal 2020 are presented on a 13-week and 52-week basis, respectively.

Fiscal 2020 Highlights

GAAP EPS of $5.86, up 6% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $5.64 (52-week basis), up 3% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $3,114 million, up 10% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $3,116 million (52-week basis), up 5% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 7.2%; Adjusted operating margin of 7.4% (52-week basis)

Generated approximately $3.9 billion of operating cash flows

Results negatively impacted by approximately $540 million of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19



Fourth Quarter Highlights

GAAP EPS of $1.90, up 88% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $1.81 (13-week basis), up 50% from prior year

GAAP operating i ncome of $1,012 million, up 68% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $961 million (13-week basis), up 40% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 8.8%; Adjusted operating margin of 9.0% (13-week basis)

Liquidity of $3.2 billion at O ctober 3, 2020

Reduced total debt by $690 million

Results negatively impacted by approximately $200 million of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19

“Our business performed well and delivered strong fourth quarter and full-year results,” said Dean Banks, President & CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our team members, agricultural partners, and customers have shown resilience. This has enabled us to maintain and accelerate our efforts to provide global consumers with a safe and accessible food supply.”

“While we will continue to face pandemic-related challenges in fiscal 2021, we’re settling the business down to be focused on executing our long-term strategy while generating strong returns for shareholders. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead for this great company, and am certain we have the people, products, and strategies in place to drive future growth.”





SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Sales (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended October 3, 2020, and September 28, 2019) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Volume Avg. Price Volume Avg. Price 2020 2019 Change Change 2020 2019 Change Change Beef $ 4,272 $ 3,861 11.8 % (1.2 )% $ 15,742 $ 15,828 (4.5 )% 4.0 % Pork 1,368 1,258 15.2 % (6.4 )% 5,128 4,932 1.8 % 2.2 % Chicken 3,433 3,447 1.9 % (2.3 )% 13,234 13,300 0.1 % (0.6 )% Prepared Foods 2,277 2,153 1.6 % 4.2 % 8,532 8,418 (1.9 )% 3.3 % International/Other 491 513 (3.5 )% (1.0 )% 1,856 1,289 50.1 % (6.1 )% Intersegment Sales (381 ) (348 ) n/a n/a (1,307 ) (1,362 ) n/a n/a Total $ 11,460 $ 10,884 5.9 % (0.6 )% $ 43,185 $ 42,405 0.7 % 1.1 %





Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended October 3, 2020, and September 28, 2019) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Operating Margin Operating Margin 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beef $ 516 $ 376 12.1 % 9.7 % $ 1,686 $ 1,107 10.7 % 7.0 % Pork 174 26 12.7 % 2.1 % 565 263 11.0 % 5.3 % Chicken 86 90 2.5 % 2.6 % 122 621 0.9 % 4.7 % Prepared Foods 249 104 10.9 % 4.8 % 743 843 8.7 % 10.0 % International/Other (13 ) 8 n/a n/a (2 ) (7 ) n/a n/a Total $ 1,012 $ 604 8.8 % 5.5 % $ 3,114 $ 2,827 7.2 % 6.7 %

Note: On June 3, 2019, we acquired the Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. The post-acquisition results from operations of these businesses are included in International/Other for segment presentation. On November 30, 2018, we acquired Keystone Foods. The post-acquisition results from operations of this business are included in our Chicken segment for Keystone's domestic operations and results for operations of Keystone's International business are included in International/Other for segment presentation.

Adjusted Segment Results (in millions)

Adjusted Sales (Non-GAAP) (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended October 3, 2020, and September 28, 2019) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Volume Adjusted Avg. Price Adjusted Volume Adjusted Avg. Price 2020 2019 Change Change 2020 2019 Change Change Beef $ 3,966 $ 3,861 3.8 % (1.1 )% $ 15,436 $ 15,828 (6.5 )% 4.0 % Pork 1,270 1,258 6.9 % (5.9 )% 5,030 4,932 (0.2 )% 2.2 % Chicken 3,188 3,447 (5.4 )% (2.1 )% 12,989 13,300 (1.7 )% (0.6 )% Prepared Foods 2,114 2,153 (5.6 )% 3.8 % 8,369 8,418 (3.7 )% 3.1 % International/Other 456 513 (10.4 )% (0.9 )% 1,821 1,289 47.7 % (6.5 )% Intersegment Sales (353 ) (348 ) n/a n/a (1,279 ) (1,362 ) n/a n/a Total $ 10,641 $ 10,884 (1.6 )% (0.6 )% $ 42,366 $ 42,405 (1.3 )% 1.2 %





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended October 3, 2020, and September 28, 2019) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beef $ 483 $ 407 12.2 % 10.5 % $ 1,659 $ 1,139 10.7 % 7.2 % Pork 162 27 12.8 % 2.1 % 555 264 11.0 % 5.4 % Chicken 91 95 2.9 % 2.8 % 148 655 1.1 % 4.9 % Prepared Foods 236 149 11.2 % 6.9 % 752 902 9.0 % 10.7 % International/Other (11 ) 8 n/a n/a 2 17 n/a n/a Total $ 961 $ 686 9.0 % 6.3 % $ 3,116 $ 2,977 7.4 % 7.0 %

Note: Adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are explained and reconciled to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release. Adjusted sales, adjusted operating income, adjusted volume change, adjusted average price change and adjusted operating margin for the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal 2020 are presented on a 13-week and 52-week basis, respectively.

Adjusted sales (due to the impact of the additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020), adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are presented as supplementary measures in the evaluation of our business that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as internal performance measurements and as criteria for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin. Further, we believe that adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are useful measures because they improve comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin should not be considered as substitutes for sales, operating income, operating margin or any other measure of operating performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of adjusted sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

COVID-19 Expenses

We incurred direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19 totaling approximately $200 million and $540 million for the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal year 2020, respectively. These direct incremental expenses primarily included team member costs associated with worker health and availability and production facility downtime, including direct costs for personal protection equipment, production facility sanitization, COVID-19 testing, donations, product downgrades and rendered product, partially offset by CARES Act credits. Other indirect costs associated with COVID-19 are not reflected in this amount, including costs associated with raw materials, distribution and transportation, plant underutilization and reconfiguration, premiums paid to cattle producers and pricing discounts.



Summary of Segment Results

Beef - Sales volume increased 11.8%, or increased 3.8% after removing the impact of an additional week, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 primarily due to a fire that caused the temporary closure of a production facility during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales volume decreased 4.5%, or decreased 6.5% after removing the impact of an additional week, for fiscal 2020 due to lower production throughput associated with the impact of COVID-19 during portions of fiscal 2020 and a reduction in live cattle harvest capacity as a result of a fire that caused the temporary closure of a production facility for the majority of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Average sales price decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 associated with increased availability of live cattle supply and lower livestock cost. Average sales price increased in fiscal 2020 as beef demand remained strong amid supply disruptions related to the impact of COVID-19. Operating income increased primarily due to market conditions, including COVID-19 disruptions, which increased the spread between preexisting contractual agreements and the cost of fed cattle, and the impact of an additional week in fiscal 2020, partially offset by price reductions offered to customers, as well as production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Additionally, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was impacted by $31 million of net incremental costs from the production facility fire.



Sales volume increased 11.8%, or increased 3.8% after removing the impact of an additional week, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 primarily due to a fire that caused the temporary closure of a production facility during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales volume decreased 4.5%, or decreased 6.5% after removing the impact of an additional week, for fiscal 2020 due to lower production throughput associated with the impact of COVID-19 during portions of fiscal 2020 and a reduction in live cattle harvest capacity as a result of a fire that caused the temporary closure of a production facility for the majority of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Average sales price decreased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 associated with increased availability of live cattle supply and lower livestock cost. Average sales price increased in fiscal 2020 as beef demand remained strong amid supply disruptions related to the impact of COVID-19. Operating income increased primarily due to market conditions, including COVID-19 disruptions, which increased the spread between preexisting contractual agreements and the cost of fed cattle, and the impact of an additional week in fiscal 2020, partially offset by price reductions offered to customers, as well as production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Additionally, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was impacted by $31 million of net incremental costs from the production facility fire.



Sales volume increased 15.2%, or increased 6.9% after removing the impact of an additional week, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to strong demand for our pork products and increased domestic availability of live hogs. Sales volume increased 1.8%, or decreased slightly after removing the impact of an additional week, for fiscal 2020, due to strong demand for our pork products and increased domestic availability of live hogs, offset by lower production throughput associated with COVID-19 during portions of fiscal 2020. Average sales price in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased associated with lower livestock costs. Average sales price in fiscal 2020 increased as pork demand remained strong amid supply disruptions related to the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by lower livestock costs. Operating income increased primarily due to market conditions, including COVID-19 disruptions, which increased the spread between preexisting contractual agreements and the cost of live hogs, and the impact of an additional week in fiscal 2020, partially offset by production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19.



Sales volume increased 1.9%, or decreased 5.4% after removing the impact of an additional week, for fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and increased slightly, or decreased 1.7% after removing the impact of an additional week, for fiscal 2020 primarily due to lower production throughput associated with the impact of COVID-19 during portions of fiscal 2020 and lower foodservice demand, partially offset by increased retail demand. Average sales price decreased primarily due to weaker chicken pricing as a result of market conditions. Operating income decreased primarily from market conditions, unfavorable product mix, as well as production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Operating income was also impacted by approximately $45 million of net derivative gains in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and approximately $70 million of net losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, in addition to approximately $50 million of decreased feed ingredient costs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, net derivative results and feed ingredient costs were relatively flat as compared to fiscal 2019. Operating income was further impacted by $34 million and $21 million in restructuring costs incurred in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively.



Outlook

For fiscal 2021, USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should increase approximately 1% from fiscal 2020 levels. The following is a summary of the outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenues, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity, tax rate and dividends for fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, we anticipate the Beef and Pork segments will remain strong, although not at fiscal 2020 levels, and we believe the Chicken and Prepared Foods segments will likely strengthen in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.2

COVID-19 – We continue to proactively manage the company and its operations through this global pandemic. Given the nature of our business, demand for food and protein may shift amongst sales channels and experience disruptions, but over time we expect worldwide demand to continue to increase. We are experiencing multiple challenges related to the pandemic. These challenges are anticipated to increase our operating costs and negatively impact our volumes into fiscal 2021. We cannot currently predict the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have on our short- and long-term demand, as it will depend on, among other things, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Our liquidity is expected to be adequate to continue to run our operations and meet our obligations as they become due.

– We continue to proactively manage the company and its operations through this global pandemic. Given the nature of our business, demand for food and protein may shift amongst sales channels and experience disruptions, but over time we expect worldwide demand to continue to increase. We are experiencing multiple challenges related to the pandemic. These challenges are anticipated to increase our operating costs and negatively impact our volumes into fiscal 2021. We cannot currently predict the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have on our short- and long-term demand, as it will depend on, among other things, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Our liquidity is expected to be adequate to continue to run our operations and meet our obligations as they become due. Beef – USDA projects domestic production will increase approximately 2% in fiscal 2021 as compared to a COVID-19 impacted fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2021, we also expect sufficient supplies in regions where we operate our plants.

– USDA projects domestic production will increase approximately 2% in fiscal 2021 as compared to a COVID-19 impacted fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2021, we also expect sufficient supplies in regions where we operate our plants. Pork – USDA projects relatively flat to slightly increased domestic production in fiscal 2021 as compared to a COVID-19 impacted fiscal 2020.

– USDA projects relatively flat to slightly increased domestic production in fiscal 2021 as compared to a COVID-19 impacted fiscal 2020. Chicken – USDA projects a relatively flat to slightly increased outlook for chicken production in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020.

– USDA projects a relatively flat to slightly increased outlook for chicken production in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020. Prepared Foods – We will continue to be responsive to changes in consumer behavior as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 as we move into fiscal 2021.

– We will continue to be responsive to changes in consumer behavior as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 as we move into fiscal 2021. International/Other – We expect improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2021.

– We expect improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2021. Revenue – We expect sales to be $42 billion to $44 billion for fiscal 2021.

– We expect sales to be $42 billion to $44 billion for fiscal 2021. Capital Expenditures – For fiscal 2021, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Capital expenditures include spending for capacity expansion, growth, safety, animal well-being, infrastructure replacements and upgrades, and operational improvements that are expected to result in production and labor efficiencies, yield improvements and sales channel flexibility.

– For fiscal 2021, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. Capital expenditures include spending for capacity expansion, growth, safety, animal well-being, infrastructure replacements and upgrades, and operational improvements that are expected to result in production and labor efficiencies, yield improvements and sales channel flexibility. Net Interest Expense – We expect net interest expense to approximate $440 million for fiscal 2021.

– We expect net interest expense to approximate $440 million for fiscal 2021. Liquidity – We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.2 billion at October 3, 2020, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

– We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.2 billion at October 3, 2020, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion. Tax Rate – We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23% in fiscal 2021.

– We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23% in fiscal 2021. Dividends – Effective November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 6, 2020, to $0.445 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.4005 per share on our Class B common stock. The increased quarterly dividend is payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2020. The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.4005 per share on our Class B common stock, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal 2021 will be $0.445 and $0.4005 per share of our Class A and Class B stock, respectively. This results in an annual dividend rate in fiscal 2021 of $1.78 for Class A shares and $1.602 for Class B shares, or a 6% increase compared to the fiscal 2020 annual dividend rate.

2 The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2021 adjusted results to its fiscal 2021 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of the amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this measure without unreasonable effort. Adjusted measures should not be considered a substitute for operating margin or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.













TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Sales $ 11,460 $ 10,884 $ 43,185 $ 42,405 Cost of Sales 9,850 9,745 37,801 37,383 Gross Profit 1,610 1,139 5,384 5,022 Selling, General and Administrative 598 535 2,270 2,195 Operating Income 1,012 604 3,114 2,827 Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (1 ) (2 ) (10 ) (11 ) Interest expense 124 123 485 462 Other, net 2 17 (131 ) (55 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 125 138 344 396 Income before Income Taxes 887 466 2,770 2,431 Income Tax Expense 192 94 620 396 Net Income 695 372 2,150 2,035 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 3 3 10 13 Net Income Attributable to Tyson $ 692 $ 369 $ 2,140 $ 2,022 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Class A Basic 292 293 293 293 Class B Basic 70 70 70 70 Diluted 364 367 365 366 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ 1.95 $ 1.03 $ 6.02 $ 5.67 Class B Basic $ 1.76 $ 0.93 $ 5.41 $ 5.10 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 1.01 $ 5.86 $ 5.52 Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.420 $ 0.375 $ 1.725 $ 1.575 Class B $ 0.378 $ 0.338 $ 1.553 $ 1.418 Sales Growth 5.3 % 1.8 % Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 14.0 % 10.5 % 12.5 % 11.8 % Operating Income 8.8 % 5.5 % 7.2 % 6.7 % Net Income Attributable to Tyson 6.0 % 3.4 % 5.0 % 4.8 % Effective Tax Rate 21.6 % 20.2 % 22.4 % 16.3 %













TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,420 $ 484 Accounts receivable, net 1,952 2,173 Inventories 4,144 4,108 Other current assets 367 404 Total Current Assets 7,883 7,169 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,596 7,282 Goodwill 10,899 10,844 Intangible Assets, net 6,774 7,037 Other Assets 1,589 765 Total Assets $ 34,741 $ 33,097 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 548 $ 2,102 Accounts payable 1,876 1,926 Other current liabilities 1,810 1,485 Total Current Liabilities 4,234 5,513 Long-Term Debt 10,791 9,830 Deferred Income Taxes 2,391 2,356 Other Liabilities 1,728 1,172 Total Tyson Shareholders’ Equity 15,465 14,082 Noncontrolling Interests 132 144 Total Shareholders’ Equity 15,597 14,226 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 34,741 $ 33,097













TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 2,150 $ 2,035 Depreciation and amortization 1,192 1,098 Deferred income taxes 45 92 Gain on dispositions of businesses — (17 ) Impairment of assets 48 94 Stock-based compensation expense 89 77 Other, net (124 ) (20 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 474 (846 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,874 2,513 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,199 ) (1,259 ) Purchases of marketable securities (105 ) (64 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 87 63 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,462 ) Proceeds from sale of business 29 170 Acquisition of equity investments (183 ) — Other, net (52 ) 88 Cash Used for Investing Activities (1,423 ) (3,464 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,609 4,634 Payments on debt (1,212 ) (3,208 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility 1,210 1,135 Payments on revolving credit facility (1,280 ) (1,065 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 14,272 17,722 Repayments of commercial paper (15,271 ) (17,327 ) Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (207 ) (252 ) Dividends (601 ) (537 ) Stock options exercised 30 99 Other, net (18 ) (30 ) Cash (Used for) Provided by Financing Activities (1,468 ) 1,171 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1 ) (6 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 982 214 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 484 270 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 1,466 484 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period 46 — Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,420 $ 484













TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended October 3, 2020 September 28, 2019 Net income $ 2,150 $ 2,035 Less: Interest income (10 ) (11 ) Add: Interest expense 485 462 Add: Income tax expense 620 396 Add: Depreciation 900 819 Add: Amortization (a) 278 267 EBITDA $ 4,423 $ 3,968 Adjustments to EBITDA: Add: Restructuring and related charges 75 41 Add: Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds 1 31 Add/(Less): Loss/(Gain) from pension plan terminations (116 ) 15 Add: Keystone purchase accounting and acquisition related costs (b) — 37 Add: Impairment associated with the divestiture of a business — 41 Less: Gain on sale of investment — (55 ) Less: Impact of additional week (c) (96 ) — Total Adjusted EBITDA (52-week basis) $ 4,287 $ 4,078 Total gross debt $ 11,339 $ 11,932 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,420 ) (484 ) Less: Short-term investments — (1 ) Total net debt $ 9,919 $ 11,447 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 2.6x 3.0x Net debt/EBITDA 2.2x 2.9x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.6x 2.9x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.3x 2.8x

Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $14 million and $12 million for the twelve months ended October 3, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively, as it is included in interest expense. Keystone acquisition and integration costs for fiscal year 2019 included $11 million of purchase accounting adjustments and $26 million of acquisition related costs. The estimated impact to adjusted EBITDA of the additional week in fiscal 2020 was calculated as fourth quarter EBITDA (14-week basis) of $1,322 (which is comprised of fourth quarter 14-week basis net income of $695 million, less interest income of $1 million, plus interest expense of $124 million, plus income tax expense of $192 million, plus depreciation and amortization of $312 million which excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $4 million for the three months ended October 3, 2020, as it is included in interest expense) plus fourth quarter restructuring and related charges of $23 million, divided by 14 weeks.

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a tool intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.

We believe the presentation of these financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the measurements of EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) may not be comparable to those of other companies, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures required by or calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as substitutes for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of operating cash flow or liquidity. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) is a useful tool for assessing, but is not a reliable indicator of, our ability to generate cash to service our debt obligations because certain of the items added to net income to determine EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) involve outlays of cash. As a result, actual cash available to service our debt obligations will be different from EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA). Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.













TYSON FOODS, INC.

EPS Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Pretax Impact EPS Impact Pretax Impact EPS Impact 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.90 $ 1.01 $ 5.86 $ 5.52 Add: Restructuring and related charges $ 23 $ 10 0.05 0.02 $ 75 $ 41 0.16 0.08 Add: Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds $ — $ 31 — 0.06 $ 1 $ 31 — 0.06 Less: Gain on sale of investment $ — $ — — — $ — $ (55 ) — (0.11 ) Less: Recognition of previously unrecognized tax benefit $ — $ — — — $ — $ — — (0.29 ) Add: Keystone purchase accounting and acquisition related costs (a) $ — $ — — — $ — $ 37 — 0.08 Add/(Less): Loss/(Gain) from pension plan terminations $ — $ 15 — 0.03 $ (116 ) $ 15 (0.24 ) 0.03 Add: Impairment associated with the divestiture of a business $ — $ 41 — 0.09 $ — $ 41 — 0.09 Less: Impact of additional week (b) $ (65 ) $ — (0.14 ) — $ (65 ) $ — (0.14 ) — Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.81 $ 1.21 $ 5.64 $ 5.46

Keystone purchase accounting and acquisition related costs for the twelve months of fiscal 2019 included an $11 million purchase accounting adjustment for the fair value step-up of inventory and $26 million of acquisition related costs. The estimated Pretax Impact of the additional week in the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal 2020 was calculated by dividing the sum of the fourth quarter's Adjusted operating income (loss) prior to adjustment for additional week (refer to Operating Income Reconciliation) net of Total Other (Income) Expense by 14 weeks.

Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) is presented as a supplementary measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use Adjusted EPS as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe Adjusted EPS is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EPS. Further, we believe that Adjusted EPS is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted EPS should not be considered a substitute for net income per share attributable to Tyson or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













TYSON FOODS, INC.

Operating Income Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter ended October 3, 2020) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International

/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 516 $ 174 $ 86 $ 249 $ (13 ) $ 1,012 Add: Restructuring and related charges 4 1 12 5 1 23 Adjusted operating income (loss) prior to adjustment for additional week $ 520 $ 175 $ 98 $ 254 $ (12 ) $ 1,035 Less: Estimated impact of additional week (a) (37 ) (13 ) (7 ) (18 ) 1 (74 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 483 $ 162 $ 91 $ 236 $ (11 ) $ 961





Adjusted Operating Income (for fourth quarter ended September 28, 2019) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International

/Other Total Reported operating income $ 376 $ 26 $ 90 $ 104 $ 8 $ 604 Add: Restructuring and related charges — 1 5 4 — 10 Add: Beef production facility fire costs 31 — — — — 31 Add: Impairment associated with the planned divestiture of a business — — — 41 — 41 Adjusted operating income $ 407 $ 27 $ 95 $ 149 $ 8 $ 686





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the twelve months ended October 3, 2020) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International

/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 1,686 $ 565 $ 122 $ 743 $ (2 ) $ 3,114 Add: Restructuring and related charges 9 3 33 27 3 75 Add: Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds 1 — — — — 1 Adjusted operating income prior to adjustment for additional week $ 1,696 $ 568 $ 155 $ 770 $ 1 $ 3,190 Less: Estimated impact of additional week (a) (37 ) (13 ) (7 ) (18 ) 1 (74 ) Adjusted operating income $ 1,659 $ 555 $ 148 $ 752 $ 2 $ 3,116

(a)The estimated impact of the additional week in the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal 2020 was calculated by dividing the fourth quarter's Adjusted operating income (loss) prior to adjustment for additional week by 14 weeks.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the twelve months ended September 28, 2019) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International

/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 1,107 $ 263 $ 621 $ 843 $ (7 ) $ 2,827 Add: Restructuring and related charges 1 1 21 18 — 41 Add: Keystone purchase accounting and acquisition related costs — — 13 — 24 37 Add: Beef production plant fire costs 31 — — — — 31 Add: Impairment associated with the planned divestiture of a business — — — 41 — 41 Adjusted operating income $ 1,139 $ 264 $ 655 $ 902 $ 17 $ 2,977

Adjusted operating income is presented as a supplementary measure of our operating performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe adjusted operating income is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our operating performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report adjusted operating income. Further, we believe that adjusted operating income is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted operating income should not be considered as a substitute for operating income or any other measure of operating performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of adjusted operating income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.













TYSON FOODS, INC.

Sales Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Sales (Non-GAAP) Reconciliation (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended October 3, 2020) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Reported

Sales Impact of

additional

week (a) Adjusted

Sales Reported

Sales Impact of

additional

week (a) Adjusted

Sales Beef $ 4,272 $ (306 ) $ 3,966 $ 15,742 $ (306 ) $ 15,436 Pork 1,368 (98 ) 1,270 5,128 (98 ) 5,030 Chicken 3,433 (245 ) 3,188 13,234 (245 ) 12,989 Prepared Foods 2,277 (163 ) 2,114 8,532 (163 ) 8,369 International/Other 491 (35 ) 456 1,856 (35 ) 1,821 Intersegment Sales (381 ) 28 (353 ) (1,307 ) 28 (1,279 ) Total $ 11,460 $ (819 ) $ 10,641 $ 43,185 $ (819 ) $ 42,366

(a) The estimated impact of the additional week in the fourth quarter and twelve months of fiscal 2020 was calculated by dividing the fourth quarter's reported sales by 14 weeks.

Adjusted sales is presented as a supplementary measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use adjusted sales as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe adjusted sales is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report adjusted sales. Further, we believe that adjusted sales is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period when a fiscal year results in a 53-week accounting cycle. Adjusted sales should not be considered as a substitute for sales or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of adjusted sales may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

