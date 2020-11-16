New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Pen Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112204/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in customization and personalization of pens and luxury pens perceived as a status symbol. In addition, increase in customization and personalization of pens is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The luxury pen market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes



The luxury pen market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fountain pens

• Ballpoint pens

• Rollerball pens

• Fineliner pens

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA

• By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the high preference for corporate gifting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury pen market growth during the next few years.



