PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON) a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that increase customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that it has been selected to power mobile messaging programs for one of the largest operators of convenience store brands around the globe. This new relationship in a new market vertical validates the broad appeal for Mobivity’s technology and solutions in the post-COVID-19 digital marketing business environment. Furthermore, this new customer engagement proves that Mobivity’s ability to offer scalable products to large customer segments sets it apart from the competition.



Seeking higher throughput and capacity for their existing SMS text marketing campaigns, with deeper data and reporting features, the brand chose Mobivity’s Recurrency platform through a competitive vendor selection process. Rich features and capabilities such as machine learning-powered segmentation and personalization, as well as the ability to operate local, regional, or national programs all from a comprehensive cloud-based platform, were key differentiators of Mobivity’s award-winning platform. The brand expects to launch its new Mobivity-powered mobile messaging campaigns across its thousands of North American locations as soon as December of this year.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to enter a new major customer vertical and increase our addressable market. Mobivity was able to demonstrate that our machine learning, deep data, Unified Mobile Messaging, and proven scale are key differentiators that set our Recurrency platform apart from competitors. This win represents a significant opportunity to accelerate our transaction volumes and leverage our ‘one platform’ strategy to reach an entirely new group of consumers. We are preparing to launch with this well-recognized brand in December and expect revenue contributions to our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. I want to thank all the Mobivity employees for their steadfast efforts in continuing to move the company forward in these most difficult times.”

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

