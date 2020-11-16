New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Flours Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028500/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on functional flours market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand from ready-to-eat food product manufacturers and increasing demand for functional flours containing plant-based proteins. In addition, increased demand from ready-to-eat food product manufacturers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The functional flours market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes
The functional flours market is segmented as below:
By Application
• RTE products
• Bakery products
• Soups and sauces
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the demand for gluten-free products among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the functional flours market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our functional flours market covers the following areas:
• Functional flours market sizing
• Functional flours market forecast
• Functional flours market industry analysis
