ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Craig-Hallum Capital Group’s annual Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday November 17, 2020. The conference consists of one-on-one and small group meetings, which will take place via video conference.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.