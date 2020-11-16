▪ Data from the monkey challenge study published in Nature Communications showed a single dose of neutralizing antibody ABP 300 blocks infection of SARS-CoV-2 in prophylactic treatment and clears SARS-CoV-2 in three days in a therapeutic treatment setting
▪ Safety demonstrated in non-human primates
▪ ABP 300 showed the potential to neutralize eight SARS-CoV-2 strains with reported high-frequency mutations
▪ Data support the continued evaluation of neutralizing antibody therapeutic, ABP 300, in human subjects
WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the scientific journal Nature Communications titled, “Characterization of neutralizing antibody with prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus monkeys.” The publication is available online here.
ABP 300, referred to as MW05 in the publication, neutralizes COVID-19 by binding to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking the viral interaction with the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors of host which are critical for viral entry and infection. Through this mechanism of action, ABP 300 not only completely and safely neutralizes COVID-19 in animal models but could potentially do so with superior safety and efficacy than other monoclonal antibodies in development.
“We are highly encouraged by this preclinical best-in-class proof-of-concept data showing the potential of our monoclonal antibodies to neutralize multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains. The data supports further development of antibody-based therapies for prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of COVID-19,” said Ian Chan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Abpro Corporation. “As the SARS-CoV-2 mutates, which could undermine the effectiveness of vaccines and therapies, there is an urgent need for treatments that can address a broad range of strains.”
Study highlights:
About ABP 300
ABP 300 is a human neutralizing monoclonal antibody therapy against COVID-19 that was created using the latest technologies available for antibody discovery. ABP 300 disrupts the interaction of the viral receptor binding domain (RBD) with host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor and has shown neutralizing efficacy in vivo against COVID-19 by blocking viral entry into cells. ABP 300 recently completed a Phase 1 dose escalation study in human subjects.
About Abpro
Abpro Corporation is a clinical stage biotechnology company located in Woburn, Massachusetts. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro’s DiversImmune™ platform has been used successfully against 300 traditionally difficult targets. The Company has a pipeline of therapies to treat cancer, eye, autoimmune, infectious diseases and other areas. For more information, please visit www.abpro.com.
Media Contact
Michael Tattory
LifeSci Communications
1 (646) 751-4362
mtattory@lifescicomms.com
Abpro Corporation
abpro-logo-red-web.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: