AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (the “Company) (NASDAQ: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Today, Monday, November 16th, 2020, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET, or 10:30 a.m CT. The discussion can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, the Company will participate in a panel discussion on sustainability in the food sector at the Goldman Sachs Sustain Fall Symposium at 9:00 a.m. ET, or 8:00 a.m. CT. For more information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

