VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV7) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) sadly confirms that we have been advised that R. Bruce Duncan, our Chief Executive Officer, passed away suddenly last week.



Mr. Duncan was not only our CEO, but he was also a valued friend and will be sorely missed by the board, management and the Company. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this time.

Management and the board of directors of the company will meet shortly and will provide further updates when appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EVOLVING GOLD CORP.

“Charles E. Jenkins”

Chief Financial Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

info@evolvinggold.com



