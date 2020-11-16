San Francisco, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Brands ® (SB) is pleased to announce its first HYBRID (both live and virtual) conference “SB 2021 ASIA-PACIFIC” is being prepared to debut February 24-25, 2021, hosted live from Yokohama, Japan. The event will convene the largest dedicated community of brand and sustainability innovators in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Since 2006, SB’s Global Conference network has grown into a global movement with a mission to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see social and environmental challenges as an essential driver of brand innovation, value creation, and positive impact.

To continue to serve its global customer base and drive action against its mission during the COVID-19 pandemic, SB has successfully delivered a series of virtual events throughout 2020 which together have convened an even larger global audience, and resulted in top ratings from participants. That said, our community has made it clear that they are keen to return to face-to-face get-togethers as safety allows. Therefore, as various regions around the world slowly open up with appropriate safety precautions in place, the next innovation will be to create hybrid experiences. These events will support both those who are able to participate face-to-face following guidelines in place by local authorities, as well as those who prefer to continue to participate digitally from their own homes or offices.

SB’21 Asia-Pacific will be co-organized by SB’s local teams in Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia, with the SB Japan team serving as host and lead organizer. By combining with SB 2021 Yokohama and changing the events to a hybrid conference, SB Asia-Pacific can facilitate a COVID-19 safe environment for providing the most up-to-date information to the broadest group of stakeholders throughout the region.

As part of the program, attendees will hear from visionaries who are culturally attuned, purpose-driven, and action-oriented during an inspiring set of plenary presentations. Under the theme of “Regenerative Brands. Better Future”, the event will also offer six breakout sessions focused on social and environmental innovation, driving organizational change using SB’s Brands Transformation Roadmap, and using brand influence to enable better living through SB’s Brands for Good innovation and communications toolkit. By attending SB’21 Asia-Pacific, participants will meet and gain inspiration from a new generation of business leaders in the Asia-Pacific region who are driving the future we seek.

Leveraging the knowledge and wisdom of SB’s regional teams toward resilient society, the event is expected to gather over 1,000 visionaries during the two days it will be held. “In order to build sustainable and resilient societies regeneratively in a post-pandemic world, now is the time for us to rethink the way we will operate," says KoAnn Skrzyniarz, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Brands Worldwide. “82% of our community leaders affirm that their efforts to build back better will either hold steady (35%) or accelerate (47%) post COVID, so now is the time to consider the direction and role that brands should aim for as plans for the future take shape.”

The program will feature plenary presentations from prominent speakers, including Ms. Skrzyniarz and others who will be announced shortly.

SB’21 ASIA-PACIFIC

Event Details (Live):

Date: February 24 th (Wed) / 25 th (Thu)

(Wed) / 25 (Thu) Venue: PACIFICO Yokohama North

Attendance: 1,200 attendees

Host: SB Japan (Hakuten Corporation) , SB Korea, SB Thailand, SB Malaysia

Ticket: *Pre-registration required

2 Day Ticket ¥16,500-／1 Day Ticket ¥8,250-

*Above tickets include of tax

Event Content:

Plenary sessions (joint plenaries with SB’21 Yokohama)

Breakout sessions

About Sustainable Brands:

Sustainable Brands is the premier global community of brand leaders and innovators who are designing a regenerative next economy. Since 2006, our goal has been to inspire, engage, and equip business leaders and practitioners who see ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) innovation as the essential driver of brand growth, value creation, and positive impact as business as a force for good. Follow SB on twitter @ https://twitter.com/SustainBrands and on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/sustainablebrands/

Attachments

Eda Isik Sustainable Brands eisik@sustainablebrands.com