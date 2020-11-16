FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MSpectrum, a solar energy renewable provider with headquarters in Pasig, Philippines, to distribute Enphase products to residential and commercial installers across the Philippines. The Enphase IQ 7™ family of products is expected to be available via MSpectrum starting in the first quarter of 2021.



MSpectrum, the renewable energy division of Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), will distribute the Enphase IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+™, IQ 7A™, and IQ 7X™, to residential and commercial installers. In addition, the solar systems will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten™ software monitoring platform and help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We are proud to provide Enphase Energy seventh-generation microinverters in the Philippines,” said Robert Pereja, chief operating officer of MSpectrum. “This next-generation technology will benefit solar customers through its high performance, flexibility, reliability, and most importantly, safety, due to the rapid shutdown device (RSD) built into Enphase microinverters. We aim to work with Enphase to revolutionize the solar industry in the Philippines and motivate more Filipinos to shift from traditional to renewable sources of energy.”

“Enphase’s track record of quality manufacturing, technology, and credibility were some of the major factors for us to join forces with the company,” said Michael Paul Miranda, managing director, 8AM Engineering Services. “As a solar installer in the Philippines, we are pleased that Enphase microinverters have built-in RSD protection, low voltage AC, a simple installation process, and distributed architecture. We look forward to working with Enphase to bring more solar solutions to the Philippines.”

The IQ 7 family of microinverters leverages Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The design is compatible with operating in hot, humid and coastal conditions such as those found in the Philippines.

“We are pleased to join forces with MSpectrum to distribute our products in the Philippines,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The country’s solar market has great potential for Enphase, particularly in the residential and small commercial rooftop market segment. We believe Enphase's unique value proposition of high-output performance and flexible installation, as well as a safe low voltage all-AC system architecture and rapid shutdown capability, resonates well in the Philippines solar market."

To learn more about the Enphase and MSpectrum distribution partnership in the Philippines, please visit MSpectrum’s booth at the virtual Future Energy Show Philippines from Nov. 16-17, 2020, where MSpectrum and Enphase will host Enphase product demonstrations, marking the beginning of the collaboration between Enphase and MSpectrum in the Philippines solar market.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Enphase Energized, IQ 7, IQ 7+, I 7A, IQ 7X, Envoy, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

