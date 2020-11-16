Innovators from Siemens, Cushman & Wakefield, NASA, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Many More Join in Conversation with Zscaler’s Executive Leadership



Spotlight on Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, Secure Digital Transformation, and Women in IT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced virtual Zenith Live 2020 is happening December 8-9 in the Americas, December 9-10 in Europe, and December 15-16 in Asia Pacific. IT leaders and practitioners who are leading the drive to the mobile and cloud-first future will be among those keynoting this year’s event including leaders from Siemens, Hitachi America Ltd., and DB Schenker. The theme of the event is “Beyond Limits” to honor those leading their secure, digital transformation beyond the limits of legacy thinking. For more information and to register for the free virtual event, check out Zenith Live 2020 .

“Customer-obsession is a core value at Zscaler, and Zenith Live will feature our customers sharing their journeys in securing digital transformation alongside sessions that deliver practical, hands-on technical training in security,” said Kavitha Marriapan, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience & Transformation at Zscaler. “As the world’s largest security cloud, we have unique insight into the threat landscape. We’re excited to share our findings in conversations with those at the forefront of innovation. Plus, attendees will have a front seat to some big news we’ll be making as a company. Hope to see you there!”

Headliners include IT executives from leading brands:

Hanna Hennig, CIO, Siemens AG

Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company

Jody Davids, Former SVP & Global CIO, PepsiCo

Markus Sontheimer, CIO & CDO DB Schenker

Nicole Darden Ford, VP and CISO, Carrier

Rob Franch, CTO, Cushman & Wakefield

Vish Narendra, SVP & CIO, Graphic Packaging International

Jaya Ramaswamy, SVP & CIO, Hitachi America, Ltd.

The program will feature inspirational thought leaders who will share their unique stories:

Captain Scott Kelly, Former Astronaut & Military Fighter Pilot, NASA

Andy Greenberg, Technology Journalist & Author of ‘Sandworm’, WIRED

Zenith Live attendees will gain best practices based on real-world examples shared from some of the leading global enterprises. The Zenith Live 2020 program also includes:

Voice of the Customer Keynotes

Interactive Architecture Workshops

Ask-the-Expert Sessions

CXO Perspectives Panels

Training Tracks



Giving back is a core value at Zscaler and as part of Zenith Live 2020, Zscaler will be partnering with The Global Food Banking Network and Girls Who Code.

To register for the free event and secure your spot, see https://www.zscaler.com/zenithlive .

