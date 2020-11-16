Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Libya 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The downstream energy sector report, "Oil Refining Industry in Libya" is a complete source of information on Libya's crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Libya and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Report Scope

Outlook of Libya's Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2020

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2020

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2020.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key report benefits:



Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables



2 Introduction to Libya Refining Markets



3 Refining Industry in Libya

3.1 Libya Refining Market Snapshot, 2019

3.2 Role of Libya in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Middle East and Africa and Global Refining Capacity, 2019

3.2.2 Libya Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Middle East and Africa and Global, 2019



4 Libya Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Libya Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Libya Refining Sector



5 Libya Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 Libya Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025

5.2 Libya Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025



6 Libya Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Libya

6.2 Libya Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.3 Libya Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2012-2025

6.4 Libya Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.5 Libya Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2012-2025

6.6 Libya Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2012-2025



7 Libya Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Libya

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Libya Refining Companies

8.1 Libya Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2012-2025



9 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Company Profile

9.1 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Key Information

9.2 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Company Overview

9.3 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Business Description

9.4 National Oil Corporation (NOC) SWOT Analysis

9.5 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios

9.6 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios

9.7 National Oil Corporation (NOC) Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios



10 Libya Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts



11 Libya Refining Industry Updates



12 Libya Refining Industry Deals



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx6mq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900