ALCESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology innovation company, today announces that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.
Details of the virtual conferences are as follows:
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 17-19, 2020
Date: Wednesday, November 18
Time: 10:35am GMT/5:35am EST
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/qdtl/
Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum, November 19, 2020
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 1:30pm GMT/8:30am EST
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord44/qdtl/
Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, November 30 - December 3, 2020
Management will participate in investor 1x1 meetings on Monday, November 30, 2020.
For more information about Quanta, please contact:
|Quanta
John E. Milad,
Chief Executive Officer
|T: +44 (0)1789 400043
E: enquiries@quantadt.com
|Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell / Matthew Neal / Lindsey Neville
|T: +44 (0)203 709 5708
E: quanta@consilium-comms.com
About Quanta and SC+
Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims at improving dialysis experiences and helping people to live more freely. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.
SC+ is CE Marked and commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.
For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com
SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.
Quanta Dialysis Technologies
Alcester, UNITED KINGDOM
