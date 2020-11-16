SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



“Proofpoint is a pioneering leader in the cybersecurity industry and their continued commitment to innovation and breakthrough detection and protection techniques are unparalleled,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We fully anticipate that business email compromise (BEC) and other enterprise email threats will continue to increase in volume and complexity, and we are pleased to see Proofpoint tackle this challenge head-on with an extremely powerful and targeted platform to keep email communications flowing. Congratulations to Proofpoint on their continued success and well-deserved 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”

Proofpoint provides a complete, cloud-based email security platform with multiple layers of security to protect end users from both malware and malware-free threats, detecting and blocking the myriad of business email threats, including email fraud, credential phishing, ransomware, and advanced malware. It can secure all aspects of inbound and outbound email to identify and stop threats, and prevent confidential information from getting into the wrong hands.

“Whether it’s business email compromise, ransomware, or a host of other threat types, email remains the number one channel for cybercriminals to steal data and siphon billions each year,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “More than 90% of targeted attacks start with email and nearly all rely on human interaction to work—making people the new enterprise perimeter to defend. We are proud that our ongoing email security innovation has been recognized and we remain committed to protecting organizations of all sizes from the attacks that target their people.”

Proofpoint also provides security professionals with actionable visibility into an organization’s greatest risk – their Very Attacked People (VAP). By enabling automated detection and response, the platform helps security teams quickly identify who is being targeted and respond to threats while improving security and operational effectiveness. Additionally, NexusAI, the company’s dynamic, multi-layered threat detection technology, continuously learns from the threats that are analyzed and rapidly updates to address changes in the threat landscape.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

For more information on Proofpoint’s Email Protection platform, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-protection/email-security-and-protection. For additional information on how to combat email fraud and stop business email and account compromise, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/webinars/how-combat-email-fraud-stop-business-email-and-account-compromise.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

