Kyber is focused on developing and selling unique and proprietary datasets to institutional investors. Most recently, Kyber unveiled a nationally-representative health care claims and electronic medical records data product that enables timely and accurate analyses across health care subsectors including drug, medical device, diagnostics, and health care services companies. Transaction-level data allow customers to develop a large number of key performance indicators, and drive granular insights into the intricacies of product revenue and disease dynamics.

“Reflecting its significant momentum and opportunity, Kyber continues to attract world-class talent with deep industry expertise and experience,” said Robert Fagin, Kyber’s Executive Chair. “Our management team possesses nearly 150 years of combined financial services, health care, and analytical know-how, allowing it to develop innovative data solutions in service to our customers.”

Kyber’s recent key appointments and promotions include:

Jeff Forringer joined Kyber as Chief Executive Officer. Jeff was most recently at Decision Resources Group (DRG), a health care and life sciences data analytics and market research provider. At DRG, he served as senior vice president of real world data commercialization, and later as executive vice president of market access. Prior to DRG, Jeff served as COO of the Living Voice product at Vital Decisions. Jeff also spent 11 years at IntrinsiQ, a provider of informatics solutions focused on helping community oncologists make better treatment decisions for their patients. At IntrinsiQ, Jeff was general manager of the pharma data division, and later the company’s president and CEO. IntrinsiQ was ultimately sold to AmerisourceBergen Corporation. Jeff holds a BS degree in history from SUNY Buffalo.





Rich Ferris joined Kyber as Head of Data Science. Rich joined Kyber from Managed Markets Insight and Technology (MMIT), where he was senior vice president of real world evidence. Prior to MMIT, Rich spent four years at IQVIA (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc.). He joined IQVIA after the company’s acquisition of Aileron Solutions, a company specializing in product solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device markets using patient level data, where he was the founding partner and COO. Before Aileron, Rich spent eight years as vice president of product engineering at Health Market Science (now Lexis/Nexis Risk Solutions). He holds a BA in economics and political science from Swarthmore College and an MA in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.





Gavin Krumenacker joined Kyber as Head of Sales. Prior to Kyber, Gavin was senior vice president of oncology market access at Managed Markets Insight and Technology (MMIT), which provides market access data and services to the life sciences industry. Before MMIT, Gavin spent three years as vice president of product management at Symphony Health, which provides strategic market data and analytics on the pharmaceuticals industry, and three years as vice president of strategy and business development at MRO Corporation, a provider of outsourcing services to health care systems and organizations. He also spent 15 years at IMS Health, where he held several roles, most recently practice lead of outsourcing services. Gavin holds an BS in marketing from the University of Scranton, and an MBA from Villanova University.





Graham Lincoln joined Kyber as Head of Product. Prior to Kyber, Graham was vice president, data & analytics at Decision Resources Group (DRG). Before DRG, Graham was senior manager of market solutions for Humedica (a division of Optum Analytics), a population health and “real world evidence” data analytics SaaS provider. Graham holds a BA degree from Connecticut College, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.





Jean Roberts joined Kyber as Head of Marketing and Consulting. Prior to Kyber, Jean was director of strategy for the Health Care Advanced Analytics group at SVB Leerink. Prior to SVB Leerink, Jean held senior data science and analytics roles at AIG and American Express, and held leadership roles in financial services for over 15 years. She holds a BS degree from Cornell University, and a Ph.D. in Strategy and Research Methods/Applied Statistics from the University of Pittsburgh.





Brian Engelbert, who has served as Kyber’s Head of Strategic Development and Data Sourcing since 2018, was recently named COO of Kyber, reflecting his increased responsibilities for the company’s operations. Prior to joining Kyber, Brian was a consultant, servicing alternative data companies and the buy-side community, and also worked for an alternative data start-up. Before Brian’s work in the data industry, he spent a number of years working for several large institutional equity hedge funds and for two global investment banking firms in both research and strategy roles. Brian earned a BS/BA with a dual major in Accounting and Finance from Creighton University. He is a certified public accountant and is a CFA® charterholder.

