Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerial Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerial imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Aerial imaging refers to the process of capturing photographs of the ground from a flying object, such as helicopters, fixed-wing aircrafts, balloons, parachutes, rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are commonly used for getting insights regarding geospatial mapping, infrastructure planning, disaster management, ground surveillance and environmental monitoring. The imaging systems are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, 360-degree vision cameras and geographic systems. They provide spatial information about land cover, vegetation areas, soil maps and geological areas, which is used for analysis and strategic planning for urban settlements and route designing.



Significant growth in the construction and tourism industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, drones and other UAVs are used to get information for commercial, residential and industrial sectors to observe and obtain images for research and land-mapping remotely. In the construction industry, aerial imaging solutions are deployed for collecting topographical information and conducting site inspections. Furthermore, widespread adoption of location-based services is providing a boost to the market growth. Public and government organizations are using aerial imaging solutions for archeological and developing 360-degree panoramic interfaces.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in wireless technologies and integration with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems, are contributing to the market growth. These technologies aid in obtaining high-quality images of the ground and spaces that are usually inaccessible. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of aerial imaging for defense applications and rising instances of natural calamities, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, cyclones and tornadoes, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerial imaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Helicopters

UAVs/Drones

Others

Breakup by Camera Orientation:

Vertical

Oblique

High Oblique

Low Oblique

Breakup by Application:

Geospatial Mapping

Infrastructure Planning

Asset Inventory Management

Environmental Monitoring

National and Urban Mapping

Surveillance and Monitoring

Disaster Management

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture and Forestry

Construction and Archaeology

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blom Norway (Terratec AS), Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Eagle Aerial Solutions, Eagle View Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere), Global UAV Technologies Ltd., Kucera International Inc. and Landiscor Real Estate Mapping.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aerial imaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerial imaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the camera orientation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aerial imaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aerial Imaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

6.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.2 Helicopters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 UAVs/Drones

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Camera Orientation

7.1 Vertical

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Oblique

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 High

7.2.2.2 Low

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Geospatial Mapping

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.2 Infrastructure Planning

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asset Inventory Management

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Environmental Monitoring

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 National and Urban Mapping

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Major Types

8.6 Surveillance and Monitoring

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Disaster Management

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

9.1 Government

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Energy

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Defense

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Agriculture and Forestry

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Construction and Archaeology

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Blom Norway (Terratec AS)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Eagle Aerial Solutions

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Eagle View Technologies Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Fugro N.V.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Kucera International Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdgij

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900