The global aerial imaging market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Aerial imaging refers to the process of capturing photographs of the ground from a flying object, such as helicopters, fixed-wing aircrafts, balloons, parachutes, rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). They are commonly used for getting insights regarding geospatial mapping, infrastructure planning, disaster management, ground surveillance and environmental monitoring. The imaging systems are equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, 360-degree vision cameras and geographic systems. They provide spatial information about land cover, vegetation areas, soil maps and geological areas, which is used for analysis and strategic planning for urban settlements and route designing.
Significant growth in the construction and tourism industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, drones and other UAVs are used to get information for commercial, residential and industrial sectors to observe and obtain images for research and land-mapping remotely. In the construction industry, aerial imaging solutions are deployed for collecting topographical information and conducting site inspections. Furthermore, widespread adoption of location-based services is providing a boost to the market growth. Public and government organizations are using aerial imaging solutions for archeological and developing 360-degree panoramic interfaces.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in wireless technologies and integration with the Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems, are contributing to the market growth. These technologies aid in obtaining high-quality images of the ground and spaces that are usually inaccessible. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of aerial imaging for defense applications and rising instances of natural calamities, such as earthquakes, fires, floods, cyclones and tornadoes, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerial imaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Aircraft Type:
Breakup by Camera Orientation:
Breakup by Application:
Breakup by End Use Sector:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Blom Norway (Terratec AS), Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, Eagle Aerial Solutions, Eagle View Technologies Inc., Fugro N.V., GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere), Global UAV Technologies Ltd., Kucera International Inc. and Landiscor Real Estate Mapping.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aerial Imaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
6.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.2 Helicopters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 UAVs/Drones
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Camera Orientation
7.1 Vertical
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Oblique
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 High
7.2.2.2 Low
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Geospatial Mapping
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.2 Infrastructure Planning
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asset Inventory Management
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Environmental Monitoring
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 National and Urban Mapping
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Major Types
8.6 Surveillance and Monitoring
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Disaster Management
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector
9.1 Government
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Energy
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Defense
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Agriculture and Forestry
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Construction and Archaeology
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Media and Entertainment
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Blom Norway (Terratec AS)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Digital Aerial Solutions LLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Eagle Aerial Solutions
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Eagle View Technologies Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Fugro N.V.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 GeoVantage Inc. (John Deere)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Global UAV Technologies Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Kucera International Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Landiscor Real Estate Mapping
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
