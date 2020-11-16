New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899107/?utm_source=GNW

92 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on construction material testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strict guidelines for quality testing and infrastructure industry registers promising growth. In addition, strict guidelines for quality testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction material testing equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The construction material testing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• NDT

• UTM

• SHTM

• HTM

• ITM



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies growth of the residential market as one of the prime reasons driving the construction material testing equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our construction material testing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Construction material testing equipment market sizing

• Construction material testing equipment market forecast

• Construction material testing equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899107/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001