Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global railway system market reached a value of around US$ 27 Billion in 2019. The railway system refers to an organized arrangement that is responsible for managing the transportation of passenger and freight trains such as rail, monorail, scenic railway, metro, subway, cable and elevated railway. Over the years, rail transport has emerged as one of the most reliable modes of transportation with regards to security and safety. The railway system integrates technology with operations to streamline functions and deliver enhanced consumer satisfaction. It aids in managing train arrivals, departures, revenue, ticketing and cargo handling functions. Besides this, advanced railway systems use digital communications for disaster management and on-train processing to keep track of the speed and location of other trains.



Increasing urbanization and widespread digitalization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Growing population and rising expenditure capacities have augmented the demand for personal mobility across the world. Consumers are increasingly adopting public transportation, such as high-speed trains and metros to commute and avoid congestion on the road. Furthermore, the demand for dynamic and swift transportation systems by the rolling stock industry is also providing a boost to the market. Developing nations are extensively dependent on efficient asset and fleet management systems for remote diagnostics, asset planning and tracking services over long distances.



Additionally, the integration of automation and the internet of things (IoT) technologies in railway systems is positively impacting the market growth. Railway systems are being combined with big data analytics solutions to control and manage the communication systems, which assist the operators to identify malfunctioning components and prevent breakdowns. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies supporting the emerging trend of smart cities is also projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of around US$ 35 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Transit Type:

Conventional

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Electro-Diesel Locomotive

Coaches

Rapid

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Light Rail/Tram

Breakup by System Type:

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Propulsion System

Train Safety System

HVAC System

On-Board Vehicle Control

Breakup by Application:

Freight Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom, American Equipment Company, Bombardier Inc., Calamp Corporation, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, CRRC Corporation Limited, Fuji Electric, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Company, Ingeteam Power Technology, Medcom, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Skoda Transportation, Strukton Groep N.V., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global railway systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transit type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global railway systems industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Railway System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Transit Type

6.1 Conventional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Diesel Locomotive

6.1.2.2 Electric Locomotive

6.1.2.3 Electro-Diesel Locomotive

6.1.2.4 Coaches

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Rapid

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

6.2.2.2 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

6.2.2.3 Light Rail/ Tram

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by System Type

7.1 Auxiliary Power System

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Train Information System

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Propulsion System

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Train Safety System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 HVAC System

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 On-Board Vehicle Control

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Freight Transportation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Passenger Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Alstom

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 American Equipment Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bombardier Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Calamp Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 CRRC Corporation Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Fuji Electric

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 General Electric Company

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Hyundai Rotem Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Ingeteam Power Technology

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Medcom

14.3.13.1 Company Overvie

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.16 Skoda Transportation

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.17 Strukton Groep N.V.

14.3.17.1 Company Overview

14.3.17.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.17.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n46eci

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900