NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“We have made good progress in line with our new business, especially the online-to-offline strategy. We opened our first retail pharmacy store in Chongqing at the end of June 2020, then gradually opened five more stores in the latter part of the third quarter,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “We are also developing our online healthcare platform. We plan to connect the platform with pharmacies, hospitals and other medical institutions to further strengthen our capabilities in online and offline healthcare services.”

Revenues

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $3,091,071 and $208,402, respectively. The Company’s revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were principally attributable to wholesale sales of medical devices and generic drugs by our newly acquired Guanzan Group. The Company’s revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were attributable to the sales of products manufactured by the NF Group and from energy saving technical services and product collaboration processing services performed by the NF Group, which we sold in June 2020. Revenues from the wholesale medical devices segment and the wholesale medicine segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $670,296 and $2,391,674, respectively. Revenues from the retail pharmacy segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $29,101.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $7,317,449 and $1,120,804, respectively. The 553% increase in revenues is attributable to the acquisition of the Guanzan Group in late March 2020. Revenues from the wholesale medicine segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $4,698,985 and revenues from the wholesale medical device segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $2,567,029. Revenues from the retail pharmacy segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $42,898.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $2,833,793 and $281,014, respectively, reflecting the impact of the acquisition of the Guanzan Group. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of revenues of the wholesale medical devices segment was $586,939. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of revenues of our wholesale medicine segment was $2,032,947. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of revenues for retail pharmacy segment was $227,883, which included an inventory impairment charge of $202,981.



Cost of revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $6,240,962 and $1,030,862, respectively. For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, the cost of revenues of our wholesale medical devices segment was $2,051,563. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the cost of revenues of our wholesale medicine segment was $3,759,707. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, cost of revenues of our retail pharmacy segment was $426,293, which included an inventory write-off of $390,923.

Gross Profit

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had a gross profit margin of 8.32% compared with a negative gross profit margin of 34.84 % in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a sequential basis, gross profit decreased by 14.07% from the second quarter of 2020, due to the decrease in revenues from high gross profit wholesale medical devices segment. The gross profit margin of the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments for three months ended September 30, 2020 were 12.44% and 15%, respectively. The retail pharmacy segment’s cost of revenues exceeded its revenues by $198,782 in the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had a gross profit margin of 14.71% compared with a gross profit margin of 8.02% in the first nine months of 2019. The improvement in the gross profit margin in the first nine months ended September 30, 2020 is mainly due to the inclusion of the revenues from the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments since the acquisition in March 2020. The gross profit margin of the wholesale medical devices and wholesale medicine segments for nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 20.08% and 19.99%, respectively. The retail pharmacy segment’s cost of revenues exceeded its revenues by $383,395 in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1,689,962 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $359,307 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1,330,655. The increase is mainly due to the additional amortization of the discounted convertible notes and intangible assets and impairment loss of intangible asset.

Operating expenses were $6,579,201 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1,607,763 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $ 4,975,922 or 309%. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consist mainly of amortization of the discounted convertible notes, amortization of intangible assets, meeting and promotional expenses, pharmaceutical and medical device industry compliance management expenses, legal fees, convertible note issuance-related costs in the amount of $211,425 and other professional service fees. The Company also reduced the contingent consideration payable to the former shareholders of Lasting (the parent of Boqi Zhengji) by $5,655,709, following a re-evaluation of such commitment.

Operating expenses also included a $903,573 impairment loss with respect to the intangible assets recognized in the acquisition of Boqi Zhengji.

Other Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported other income of $5,247 and other interest expense of $339,780, as compared to other income of $58,718 and other interest expense of $ 466,582 for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported other income of $6,973,409 and other interest expense of $717,226 compared to other income of $11,021 and other interest expense of $717,226 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Other income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the gain generated from the disposal of the NF Group.

Net Profit (Loss)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1,860,573 compared to a net loss of $547,689 for the same period of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net profit of $611,090 compared to a net loss of $1,973,382 for the same period in 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11, 585,325 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $36,363 on December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had negative working capital of $5,439,912 as compared to negative working capital of $500,765 on December 31, 2019.

These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. These unaudited condensed financial statements do not include any adjustments to reflect the possible future effect on the recoverability and classification of assets or the amounts and classifications of liabilities that may result from the outcome of these uncertainties. Management believes that the actions presently being taken to obtain additional funding and implement its strategic plan provides the opportunity for the Company to continue as a going concern.

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 11,585,321 $ 36,363 Restricted cash 1,365 311 Accounts receivable, net 3,935,514 24,840 Advances to suppliers 2,251,811 1,252 Amount due from related parties - 1,350 Inventories, net 4,195,247 707,526 Prepayments and other receivables 3,495,570 59,333 Assets from discontinued operations - 21,218,983 Total current assets 25,464,828 22,049,958 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred tax assets 165,995 - Property, plant and equipment, net 854,897 38,641 Intangible assets, net 642,741 7,973,179 Goodwill 6,443,170 - Total non-current assets 8,106,803 8,011,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,571,631 $ 30,061,778 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term loans $ 866,297 $ - Long-term loans due within one year 185,147 - Convertible promissory notes, net 3,616,330 107,383 Derivative liability 1,173,505 1,272,871 Accounts payable, trade 6,790,000 641,927 Advances from customers 710,515 67,975 Amount due to related parties 586,027 305,760 Taxes payable 308,920 861 Other payables and accrued liabilities 5,788,175 6,044,378 Liabilities from discontinued operations - 13,108,038 Total current liabilities 20,024,916 21,549,193 Long-term loans - non-current portion 138,632 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,163,548 21,549,193 EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,505,821 and 9,073,289 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 10,506 9,073 Additional paid-in capital 24,081,799 15,643,825 Statutory reserves - 2,227,634 Accumulated deficit (10,834,660 ) (10,881,667 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 26,633 1,683,770 Total BOQI International Medical Inc.’s equity 13,284,278 8,682,635 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 123,805 (170,050 ) Total equity 13,408,083 8,512,585 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,571,631 $ 30,061,778

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (GAIN)/LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES 3,091,071 208,402 7,317,449 1,120,804 COST OF REVENUES 2,833,793 281,014 6,240,962 1,030,862 GROSS PROFIT/(LOSS) 257,278 (72,612 ) 1,076,487 89,942 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 377,977 33,096 1,028,746 119,820 General and administrative 1,311,985 326,211 5,554,939 1,487,943 Total operating expenses 1,689,962 359,307 6,583,685 1,607,763 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,432,684 ) (431,919 ) (5,507,198 ) (1,517,821 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (339,780 ) (174,488 ) (717,226 ) (466,582 ) Other income 5,247 58,718 6,973,409 11,021 Total other income (expense), net (334,533 ) (115,770 ) 6,256,183 (455,561 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,767,217 ) (547,689 ) 748,985 (1,973,382 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 93,356 — 137,895 — NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,860,573 ) (547,689 ) 611,090 (1,973,382 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 49,374 (3,220 ) 75,648 777 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTE TO BOQI INTERATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (1,909,947 ) $ (544,469 ) $ 535,442 $ (1,974,159 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (108,236 ) (271,289 ) 34,802 (244,964 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME(LOSS) (1,968,809 ) (818,978 ) 645,892 (2,218,346 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,193 (1,260 ) (1,408 ) 3,286 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $ (1,970,002 ) $ (817,718 ) $ 647,300 $ (2,221,632 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES Basic and diluted 10,505,821 8,073,289 9,987,848 7,871,824 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.25 )

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

(CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)