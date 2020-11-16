SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cake DeFi, a leading platform for growing cryptocurrency assets, today announced support for swapping 13 major currencies into crypto, by partnering with an internationally compliant and advanced fiat-to-crypto gateway solutions provider.



With this new launch, Cake DeFi is able to provide users from over 150 countries with the widest choice in payment methods and currencies, all the while enabling an intuitive and seamless user experience.

Bitcoin and ether (ETH) can be added to a Cake DeFi user's account using bank transfer, debit/credit card, Apple Pay, and other preferred payment methods, all within minutes. Users in Europe, Australia and Canada will be able to enjoy zero gateway-fees using bank transfer options.

“After a thorough analysis of providers, we have chosen the most user friendly and cost efficient solution for our users,” said Cake DeFi CEO Dr. Julian Hosp. “Cake DeFi is not just about accelerating crypto adoption, but empowering our users with cashflow from their crypto. We are seriously excited about this new functionality, as it marks a significant milestone in our growth plans.”

Users will be required to perform a quick and simple identify verification, only for their first crypto purchase transaction. Once completed and deposited, users can immediately select a product on Cake DeFi, to start earning high yields on their crypto holdings.

About Cake DeFi

Cake DeFi is a fully transparent and regulated platform focused on building innovative products for crypto, and enabling users to earn cashflow from their cryptocurrency assets. Operating and registered in Singapore, Cake DeFi fully complies with all regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



Cake DeFi partners with the largest and most trusted institutional lenders in the cryptocurrency landscape including Genesis Capital – providing users one of the highest yields on its lending products.



By allowing its users to harness the potentials of Decentralized Finance, Cake DeFi’s aim is to onboard the masses onto crypto in a simple and hassle free manner.

