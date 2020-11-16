New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial and Military Parachute Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821878/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems, growth of skydiving tourism and growth of joint defense operations increasing procurement. In addition, development of advanced aircraft ballistic recovery systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial and military parachute market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The commercial and military parachute market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Round

• Ram air

• Square and cruciform

• Drogue



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of parachutes for space applications as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial and military parachute market growth during the next few years. Also, prospective use of nanotechnology for parachute manufacturing and emergence of detachable cabin concept will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our commercial and military parachute market covers the following areas:

• Commercial and military parachute market sizing

• Commercial and military parachute market forecast

• Commercial and military parachute market industry analysis





