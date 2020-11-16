New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Chloride Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796528/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the calcium chloride market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advanced properties of calcium chloride and the growing need for construction and infrastructure development. In addition, the advanced properties of calcium chloride is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The calcium chloride market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The calcium chloride market is segmented as below:

By Application

• De-icing and dust control

• Oil and gas

• Construction

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of calcium chloride for de-icing application as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium chloride market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our calcium chloride market report covers the following areas:

• Calcium chloride market sizing

• Calcium chloride market forecast

• Calcium chloride market industry analysis





