  • 同四半期の収益72,810万ドル (7572,240万円)
  • 同四半期のGAAP営業利益1110万ドル (1051,440万円)
  • 同四半期の非GAAP営業利益13,890万ドル (1444,560万円)
  • 同四半期のGAAP EPS 0.38ドル (39.5)
  • 同四半期の非GAAP EPS 0.84ドル (87.4)
  • 2020930日現在の純有利子負債/資本は1.3倍と、2020630日現在の3.81より低下

ピッツバーグ発 , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ツーシックス (II-VI Incorporated) (Nasdaq:IIVI) (以下「ツーシックス」、「当社」、または「同社」) は本日、2020年9月30日に終了した2021年度第1四半期の決算を報告した。

ビンセント･D･(チャック) マッテラ･ジュニア (Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr.) 博士は次のように述べている。「2021年度第1四半期には、COVID-19に関して厳しいリスク管理と従業員の安全確保に絶えず集中的に取り組みつつ、数々の成果を達成しました。当社の多様で広範な製品ポートフォリオによる市場リーダーの地位の堅持、あらゆる最終市場の拡張傾向を反映した堅調な業績、新たな貿易規制への対応、3Dセンシング市場シェアの増加などは、今四半期に達成した素晴らしい成果のほんの一例にすぎません。2020年9月24日には、当社最大の買収成立から1周年を迎えました。この取引では、買収対象を特定する当社の能力を示し、合併統合スキルを拡張することができました。増収の達成、予定よりも早いシナジーの実現、粗利益率の330ベーシスポイント上昇に加え、取引が承認される前には様子見の姿勢だった多数の顧客を再度獲得できたことをうれしく思っています。当社のデータ通信および通信用製品に対する需要を考慮すると、本件の時宜を得た買収は、5Gおよびクラウドコンピューティングなど世界最大のメガトレンドを糧に持続可能な成長の達成を目指す当社戦略に整合していました。そして、今後もそうあり続けるでしょう。」

マッテラ博士はさらに次のように述べている。「当社の3Dセンシングシェア増は、前年比200%の成長を反映したもので、新たな貿易規制の施行にも関わらず、今四半期には事業全般で堅調な業績を達成することができました。株主の皆様の熱心な支援を受けて、9億2,000万ドル (約956億8,000万円) の資本調達により財務体質が強化されたため、純有利子負債/資本1が1.3倍まで低下し、現金残高が6億8,400万ドル (約711億3,600万円) に増加しました。現在、フィニサー (Finisar) 統合を進めているところですが、ツーシックスはさらなる成長機会の獲得に向けた態勢を維持しています。SiC材料の専門知識をモジュールやデバイスにも拡張して、交通の電化加速による電力市場需要の増加に対応すべく、アスカトロン (Ascatron) とイノビオン (Innovion) 両社の買収も完了しました。」

1 純有利子負債/資本は、与信契約書条項に準じて計算されている。


Table 1 
Financial Metrics     
$ Millions, except per share amounts and %  
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
      
Revenues$728.1  $746.2  $340.4 
      
GAAP Gross Profit$286.6  $302.2  $123.1 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)$288.4  $315.7  $123.7 
      
GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (1)$101.1  $67.4  $(18.5)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)$138.9  $124.6  $49.0 
      
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)$46.3  $51.3  $(26.0)
Non-GAAP Net Earnings (2)$100.4  $117.8  $35.8 
      
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.38  $0.53  $(0.39)
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (2)(3)$0.84  $1.18  $0.53 
      
Other Selected Financial Metrics     
GAAP Gross margin 39.4%  40.5%  36.2%
Non-GAAP gross margin (2) 39.6%  42.3%  36.3%
GAAP Operating margin 13.9%  9.0%  (5.4)%
Non-GAAP operating margin (2) 19.1%  16.7%  14.4%
GAAP Return on sales 6.4%  6.9%  (7.6)%
Non-GAAP return on sales (2) 13.8%  15.8%  10.5%


(1)GAAP営業損益は、所得税、支払利息、その他の費用または収益 (純額) 等調整前の損益と定義される。
(2)非GAAPの金額からはすべて、株式報酬の調整、取得した無形固定資産の償却費、一部の一時取引費用、公正価値測定期間の調整、再編および関連項目が除外されている。GAAP指標と非GAAP指標の対応関係については、表4を参照されたい。
(3)2019年9月30日に終了した期間の非GAAPベースの希薄化後の普通株式1株当たり純益は、2022年償還予定の未決済0.25%転換社債型新株予約権付社債 (「2022年転換社債」) の希薄化影響を考慮して、0.56ドル (約58.24円) から更新されている。


今後の展望

2020年12月31日に終了する第2四半期は、収益が7億5,000万ドル (約780億円) から7億8,000万ドル (約811億2,000万円)、非GAAPベースの希薄化後1株当たり純益が0.86ドル (約89.4円) から0.95ドル (約98.8円) になると予測される。以上は現在の為替レートと現在の推定税率24%の影響をもとに計算した。ただし、いずれのレートも変動する可能性がある。非GAAPベースの1株当たり純益は、GAAPベースの税引き前利益に、償却費2,100万ドル (約21億8,400万円)、株式報酬1,700万ドル (約17億6,800万円)、取引費用200万ドル (約2億800万円) を足し戻している。非GAAP調整はその性質上極めて不安定で、将来的に発生する費用の範囲を高い透明性で予測することはできない。 

電話会議とウェブキャスト情報

同社は2020年11月5日 (木) の午前9時 (東部標準時) から電話会議を開催し、今期業績について説明する予定である。ウェブキャスト参加を希望する方は、同社ウェブサイト (www.ii-vi.com) またはhttps://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ1FY21Earningsからイベントにアクセスできる。電話会議に参加を希望する方は、+1 (877) 316-5288 (米国内) または+1 (734) 385-4977 (米国外) をダイアルして、ID# 4349251、次に自身の名前と勤務先を入力されたい。

電話会議は録音されるため、ライブ電話会議に参加できないが関心のある方は後で再生できる。このサービスは、2020年11月9日 (月) の午後11時59分 (東部標準時) まで利用できる。+1 (855) 859-2056 (米国内) または+1 (404) 537-3406 (米国外) をダイアルして、ID# 4349251を入力されたい。 

ツーシックスについて

ツーシックス (II-VI Incorporated) は、高機能素材と光電子部品の世界的リーダーで、通信、材料加工、航空宇宙および防衛、半導体資本設備、ライフサイエンス、家電、自動車市場などの多様な用途の革新的製品を開発する垂直統合製造会社である。ペンシルベニア州サクソンバーグに本社を構え、世界各地に研究開発、製造、営業、サービス、流通拠点を展開する。同社は用途に特化したフォトニック材料部品と電子材料部品を幅広く生産しており、高度なソフトウェアと統合するなど様々な形態で供給し、顧客を支えている。詳しくは、www.ii-vi.comを閲覧されたい。

将来の見通しに関する記述

このプレスリリースには、特定の仮定や不測の事態に基づく将来の事象や期待に関連する将来の見通しに関する記述が含まれている。将来の見通しに関する記述は、1995年米国私募証券訴訟改革法 (U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) の免責条項に基づいたもので、同社の将来的な業績に関連している。このプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述にはリスクや不確実性が含まれており、実際の結果、業績、動向がこのプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述や以前の開示で表明された内容とは大幅に異なることがある。

同社は、このリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述は合理的基礎に基づくものと確信しているが、将来の見通しに関する記述に表明される経営陣の期待、信念、予想が実際に起こる、または正しいと立証される保証はない。一般産業や世界的な経済情勢のほか、実際の結果がこのプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述と大幅に異なる原因となる要因には以下などがあるが、これらに限定されない。(i) 上述の仮定の1つ以上が誤りであることが立証された場合、(ii) 将来の見通しに関する記述、および2020年6月30日に終了した年度のForm 10-Kによる年次報告書に記載されるその他の「リスク要因」に関連するリスク、(iii) 顧客およびエンドユーザーの購買パターン、(iv) 新製品のタイムリーな発売とかかる製品に対する市場の支持、(v) 競合他社の新製品発売とその他の競争的反応、(vi) 最近買収した事業をうまく統合し、買収に伴うリスク、コスト、不確実性を吸収する同社の能力、(vii) 市況に応じて戦略を策定し、実行する同社の能力、(viii) 現在も継続するCOVID-19の大流行とその他の世界的な感染症と大流行の可能性に関連する事業と経済の混乱のリスク。  同社は、新たな情報、将来的事象/展開などによる結果であるかどうかに関わらず、この将来の見通しに関する記述に含まれる情報を更新する義務を負わない。

GAAP財務指標の使用

同社がこのプレスリリースに開示した財務指標には、非GAAP財務指標に基づくとみなされる財務情報が示されている。同社経営陣は、継続的な財務業績を監視する補助として、これらの指標を採用しているが、これらの指標はGAAP指標の代替とはならない。非GAAP純益、非GAAP 1株当たり純益、非GAAP営業利益、非GAAP粗利益、非GAAP内部研究開発費、非GAAP販売費および一般管理費、非GAAP支払利息およびその他の (利益) 費用、非GAAP所得税 (効果) は、収益および営業損益をそれぞれ測定するもので、経営陣が通常の営業外とみなす臨時または異常な項目、ならびに特定の非現金項目は除外されている。EBITDAは、調整後非GAAP財務指標で、業界内の会社間の収益性を測定するために経営陣が有用と考えるものであり、営業以外の要因を除いた同社の営業結果が反映されている。非GAAP財務指標の使用には、計算法が異なる可能性があるため、他社が採用する似た名称の指標と完全には対応しないなどの制限がある。そのため、(i) 非GAAP財務指標から除外された項目が今後発生するか、(ii) 非GAAP財務指標から除外された項目に関連する現金費用があるかを保証することはできない。同社は、非GAAP財務指標をGAAP財務指標の補足として使い、非GAAP財務指標と最も近いGAAP財務指標との差異を調整することにより、このような制限を補っている。投資家は調整済みの指標を、GAAPに準じて作成された業績の財務指標の追加的存在とみなすべきであり、GAAP財務指標の代替、またはこれよりも優れるとみなすべきではない。



II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)
($000 except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
      
Revenues$728,084  $746,290  $340,409 
      
Costs, Expenses & Other Expense (Income)     
Cost of goods sold441,520  444,153  217,269 
Internal research and development78,248  100,489  36,120 
Selling, general and administrative107,186  134,152  105,495 
Interest expense17,214  25,521  6,968 
Other expense (income), net24,339  1,264  5,079 
Total Costs, Expenses, & Other Expense (Income)668,507  705,579  370,931 
      
Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes59,577  40,711  (30,522)
      
Income Taxes13,311  (10,550) (4,524)
      
Net Earnings (Loss)$46,266  $51,261  $(25,998)
      
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends6,440     
Net Earnings (Loss) available to the Common Shareholders39,826  51,261  (25,998)
      
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.38  $0.53  $(0.39)
      
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.39  $0.56  $(0.39)
      
Average Shares Outstanding  - Diluted105,247  102,142  65,969 
Average Shares Outstanding  - Basic102,809  91,517  65,969 



II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries   
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)   
($000)   
    
 September 30, June 30,
 2020 2020
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$683,985  $493,046 
Accounts receivable577,127  598,124 
Inventories639,833  619,810 
Prepaid and refundable income taxes12,794  12,279 
Prepaid and other current assets78,003  65,710 
Total Current Assets1,991,742  1,788,969 
Property, plant & equipment, net1,218,575  1,214,772 
Goodwill1,254,338  1,239,009 
Other intangible assets, net757,770  758,368 
Investments75,188  73,767 
Deferred income taxes27,940  22,938 
Other assets145,066  136,891 
Total Assets$5,470,619  $5,234,714 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Current portion of long-term debt$62,050  $69,250 
Accounts payable256,029  268,773 
Operating lease current liabilities24,142  24,634 
Accruals and other current liabilities302,672  310,236 
Total Current Liabilities644,893  672,893 
Long-term debt1,468,096  2,186,092 
Deferred income taxes55,031  45,551 
Operating lease liabilities99,566  94,701 
Other liabilities156,356  158,674 
Total Liabilities2,423,942  3,157,911 
Total Shareholders' Equity3,046,677  2,076,803 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity$5,470,619  $5,234,714 



II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)   
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
 2020 2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$134,327  $(25,615)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Additions to property, plant & equipment(33,792) (25,636)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired(36,064) (1,036,609)
Other investing activities  (1,940)
Net cash used in investing activities(69,856) (1,064,185)
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from issuance of common shares460,000   
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares460,000   
Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility  680,000 
Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility  720,000 
Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility  160,000 
Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility  10,000 
Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans  (172,780)
Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility(15,513)  
Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility(714,600)  
Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility(25,000)  
Debt issuance costs  (63,510)
Equity issuance costs(36,092)  
Proceeds from exercises of stock options1,083  2,975 
Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations(5,574) (9,418)
Other financing activities(1,329) (660)
Net cash provided by financing activities122,975  1,326,607 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents3,493  (2,128)
    
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents190,939  234,679 
    
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period493,046  204,872 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period$683,985  $439,551 



Table 2     
Segment Revenues, GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins, and  
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) & Margins*  
$ Millions, except %     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020  2020  2019 
Revenues:     
Photonic Solutions$497.7  $517.2  $141.4 
Compound Semiconductors230.4  229.0  177.0 
Unallocated and Other    22.1 
Consolidated$728.1  $746.2  $340.4 
      
GAAP Operating Income (Loss):     
Photonic Solutions$50.4  $49.1  $13.0 
Compound Semiconductors50.7  19.6  26.5 
Unallocated and Other  (1.3) (58.0)
Consolidated$101.1  $67.4  $(18.5)
      
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):     
Photonic Solutions$78.2  $88.8  $17.9 
Compound Semiconductors60.7  35.8  31.2 
Unallocated and Other    (0.2)
Consolidated$138.9  $124.6  $49.0 
      
GAAP Operating Margin:     
Photonic Solutions10.1% 9.5% 9.2%
Compound Semiconductors22.0% 8.6% 15.0%
Unallocated and OtherNA NA NA
Consolidated13.9% 9.0% -5.4%
      
Non-GAAP Operating Margin:     
Photonic Solutions15.7% 17.2% 12.7%
Compound Semiconductors26.4% 15.6% 17.6%
Unallocated and OtherNA NA NA
Consolidated19.1% 16.7% 14.4%



Table 3     
Reconciliation of Segment Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to  
GAAP Segment Operating Income (Loss)     
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Non-GAAP Photonic Solutions Operating Income$78.2  $88.8  $17.9 
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets  (1.9)  
Share-based compensation(10.5) (17.9) (2.7)
Amortization of acquired intangibles(17.3) (15.9) (2.1)
Restructuring and related expenses  (4.0)  
Photonic Solutions GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$50.4  $49.1  $13.0 
      
Non-GAAP Compound Semiconductors Operating Income$60.7  $35.8  $31.2 
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets  (7.2)  
Share-based compensation(5.0) (6.1) (2.7)
Amortization of acquired intangibles(2.9) (2.9) (2.0)
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions(2.1)    
Compound Semiconductors GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$50.7  $19.6  $26.5 
      
Non-GAAP Unallocated and Other Operating Income (Loss)$  $  $(0.2)
Finisar results    1.9 
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions  (1.3) (5.4)
Severance and related - Share-based compensation    (10.7)
Severance and related - Other compensation    (7.7)
Amortization of acquired intangibles    (2.0)
Preliminary fair value adjustment on acquired inventory    (7.1)
One-time costs related to the Finisar acquisition    (26.8)
Unallocated and Other GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$  $(1.3) $(58.0)
      
Total GAAP Operating Income (Loss)$101.1  $67.4  $(18.5)
      
Non-GAAP Operating Income$138.9  $124.6  $48.9 

*端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない。



Table 4     
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures     
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019 (8)
Gross profit on GAAP basis$286.6  $302.2  $123.1 
Finisar results (1)    (6.5)
Share-based compensation1.8  4.4   
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)    7.1 
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)  9.1   
Gross profit on non-GAAP basis$288.4  $315.7  $123.7 
      
Internal research and development on GAAP basis$78.2  $100.5  $36.1 
Share-based compensation (4)(2.6) (6.1) (0.6)
Finisar results (1)    (2.9)
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)  (3.5)  
Internal research and development on non-GAAP basis$75.6  $90.9  $32.6 
      
Selling, general and administrative on GAAP basis$107.2  $134.2  $105.5 
Share-based compensation (4)(11.1) (13.5) (4.8)
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (3)(2.1) (1.3) (32.4)
Finisar results (1)    (1.7)
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)  (0.5) (18.4)
Amortization of acquired intangibles(20.2) (18.8) (6.1)
Selling, general and administrative on non-GAAP basis$73.8  $100.2  $42.1 
      
Operating income (loss) on GAAP basis$101.1  $67.5  $(18.5)
Finisar results (1)    (1.9)
Share-based compensation (4)15.5  24.0  5.4 
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)    7.1 
Amortization of acquired intangibles20.2  18.8  6.1 
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)  9.1   
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)  4.0  18.4 
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6)2.1  1.3  32.4 
Operating income on non-GAAP basis$138.9  $124.6  $49.0 
      



Table 4     
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Continued)  
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019 (8)
Interest and other (income) expense, net on GAAP basis$41.5  $26.8  $12.0 
Finisar results (1)    0.3 
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net(4.7) (6.3) (1.1)
Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (1)    (1.7)
Debt extinguishment expense (5) (7)(24.7)   (3.9)
Interest and other (income) expense, net on non-GAAP basis$12.1  $20.5  $5.6 
      
Income taxes (benefit) on GAAP basis$13.3  $(10.6) $(4.5)
Tax impact of non-GAAP measures(8)13.1  (2.6) 12.8 
Tax impact of fair value adjustments  (0.4)  
Income taxes (benefit) on non-GAAP basis$26.4  $(13.6) $8.3 
      
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis$46.3  $51.3  $(26.0)
Finisar results (1)    (1.6)
Share-based compensation (4)15.5  24.0  5.4 
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory (2)    7.1 
Amortization of acquired intangibles20.2  18.8  6.2 
Measurement period adjustment on long-lived assets (3)  9.1   
Transaction expenses related to acquisitions (6)2.1  1.3  32.4 
Severance, restructuring and related costs (5)  4.0  18.4 
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net4.7  6.3  1.1 
Additional interest expense related to Finisar acquisition (5)    1.7 
Debt extinguishment expense  (7)24.7    3.9 
Tax impact of non-GAAP measures and fair value adjustments(8)(13.1) 3.0  (12.8)
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis$100.4  $117.8  $35.8 
      
Per share data:     
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis     
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.38  $0.53  $(0.39)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.39  $0.56  $(0.39)
      
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis     
Diluted Earnings Per Share (9)$0.84  $1.18  $0.53 
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.91  $1.29  $0.54 

*端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない。

  1. 「フィニサー業績」には、取得日の2019年9月24日から2019年9月30日の期間の連結フィニサー事業が含まれる。これには、買収時の資金調達による追加の支払利息および債務償還費用が含まれている。  2019年9月30日に終了した3か月間の次の期間より、フィニサー業績はフォトニクスソリューションセグメントおよび化合物半導体セグメントに連結されている。
  2. 公正価値調整710万ドル (約7億3,800万円) は、フィニサー買収により取得した在庫の公正価値の増額分である。
  3. これは、フィニサー買収により取得した長期資産の公正価値調整による、測定期間の減価償却影響を表す。
  4. 2019年9月30日に終了した3か月間の株式報酬費用合計には、退職関連費用に関連して発生した1,070万ドル (約11億1,200万円) が含まれる。以下の注記5を参照されたい。
  5. 再編および関連費用には、同社のコストシナジー戦略達成に要した費用が含まれる。  フィニサー買収に関連して、同社は2019年9月30日に終了した3か月間に退職および慰留費用1,840万ドル (約19億1,300万円) を計上した。この金額には、株式報酬1,070万ドル (約11億1,200万円) が含まれる。 
  6. 2020年度の取引費用は主に、フィニサー買収に関連する取得および統合費用である。
  7. 同社は、2020年9月30日に終了した3か月間に、タームBローン契約の償還に関連して、債務償還費用2,470万ドル (約25億6,800万円) を計上した。
  8. 2019年9月30日に終了した3か月間の非GAAP財務指標は、今期の表示に準じて調整されている。
  9. 2019年9月30日に終了した期間の非GAAPベースの希薄化後の普通株式1株当たり純益は、2022年償還予定の未決済0.25%転換社債型新株予約権付社債 (「2022年転換社債」) の希薄化影響を考慮して、0.56ドル (約58.24円) から更新されている。



Table 5     
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Net earnings (loss) on GAAP basis$46.3  $51.3  $(26.0)
Income taxes (benefit)13.3  (10.6) (4.5)
Depreciation and amortization64.7  73.8  26.9 
Interest expense17.2  25.5  7.0 
EBITDA (1)$141.5  $140.0  $3.5 
EBITDA margin19.4 % 18.8 % 1.0 %
      
Fair value adjustment on acquired inventory    7.1 
Share-based compensation15.5  24.0  5.4 
Transaction expenses related to other acquisitions2.1  1.3  32.4 
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net4.7  6.3  1.1 
Severance, restructuring and related costs  4.0  18.4 
Debt extinguishment expense24.7    3.9 
Special items - Other income (expense), net    4.3 
Adjusted EBITDA (2)$188.5  $175.6  $75.9 
Adjusted EBITDA margin25.9 % 23.5 % 22.3 %


*端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない。
  
(1)EBITDAは、利息、所得税、減価償却費、償却費を控除する前の利益と定義される。
(2)調整後EBITDAからは、株式報酬、取得した無形固定資産の償却費、一部の一時取引費用、再編および関連項目の影響、債務償還費用、外国為替損益の影響の非GAAP調整は除外されている。



Table 6     
GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation     
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Numerator     
Net earnings (loss)$46.3  $51.3  $(26.0)
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends(6.4)    
Basic earnings available to common shareholders$39.8  $51.3  $(26.0)
      
Effect of dilutive securities:     
Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022$  $2.8  $ 
Diluted earnings available to common shareholders$39.8  $54.1  $(26.0)
      
Denominator     
Weighted average shares (1) 102.8   91.5   66.0 
Effect of dilutive securities:           
Common stock equivalents 2.4   3.2    
0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022    7.3    
Diluted weighted average common shares 105.2  102.0  66.0 
      
Basic earnings (loss) per common share$0.39  $0.56  $(0.39)
      
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share$0.38  $0.53  $(0.39)


*端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない。
  
(1)2020年9月30日に終了した3か月間の加重平均株式数には、引受公募により2020年7月に発行した普通株式1,070万株が含まれている。



Table 7     
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Calculation     
$ Millions     
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended
 Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30,
 2020 2020 2019
Numerator     
Net earnings on non-GAAP basis$100.4  $117.8  $35.8 
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock dividends(6.4)    
Basic earnings available to common shareholders$94.0  $117.8  $35.8 
      
Effect of dilutive securities:     
Add back interest on Convertible Senior Notes Due 2022$3.1  $2.8  $2.7 
Add back Series A preferred stock dividends6.4     
Diluted earnings available to common shareholders$103.5   $120.6   $38.5  
      
Denominator     
Weighted average shares (2) 102.8   91.5   66.0 
Effect of dilutive securities:           
Common stock equivalents 2.4   3.2    
0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 7.3   7.3   7.3 
Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock 10.4       
Diluted weighted average common shares 123.0   102.0    73.3 
      
Basic earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis$0.91   $1.29   $0.54  
      
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share on non-GAAP basis(1)$0.84   $1.18   $0.53  



*端数処理のため、合計は計数の総和と必ずしも一致しない。
  
(1)2019年9月30日に終了した期間の非GAAPベースの希薄化後の普通株式1株当たり純益は、2022年償還予定の未決済0.25%転換社債型新株予約権付社債 (「2022年転換社債」) の希薄化影響を考慮して、0.56ドル (約58.24円) から更新されている。
(2)2020年9月30日に終了した3か月間の加重平均株式数には、引受公募により2020年7月に発行した普通株式1,070万株が含まれている。
(3)2019年9月30日に終了した3か月間の非GAAP 1株当たり純益は、フィニサーのパーチェス法による会計処理の調整による税額への影響を含め、今期の表示に準じて修正されている。


問い合わせ先:           

メアリー･ジェーン･レイモンド (Mary Jane Raymond)
財務部長兼最高財務責任者

investor.relations@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 