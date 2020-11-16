ピッツバーグ発 , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ツーシックス (II-VI Incorporated) (Nasdaq:IIVI) (以下「ツーシックス」、「当社」、または「同社」) は本日、2020年9月30日に終了した2021年度第1四半期の決算を報告した。

ビンセント･D･(チャック) マッテラ･ジュニア (Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr.) 博士は次のように述べている。「2021年度第1四半期には、COVID-19に関して厳しいリスク管理と従業員の安全確保に絶えず集中的に取り組みつつ、数々の成果を達成しました。当社の多様で広範な製品ポートフォリオによる市場リーダーの地位の堅持、あらゆる最終市場の拡張傾向を反映した堅調な業績、新たな貿易規制への対応、3Dセンシング市場シェアの増加などは、今四半期に達成した素晴らしい成果のほんの一例にすぎません。2020年9月24日には、当社最大の買収成立から1周年を迎えました。この取引では、買収対象を特定する当社の能力を示し、合併統合スキルを拡張することができました。増収の達成、予定よりも早いシナジーの実現、粗利益率の330ベーシスポイント上昇に加え、取引が承認される前には様子見の姿勢だった多数の顧客を再度獲得できたことをうれしく思っています。当社のデータ通信および通信用製品に対する需要を考慮すると、本件の時宜を得た買収は、5Gおよびクラウドコンピューティングなど世界最大のメガトレンドを糧に持続可能な成長の達成を目指す当社戦略に整合していました。そして、今後もそうあり続けるでしょう。」

マッテラ博士はさらに次のように述べている。「当社の3Dセンシングシェア増は、前年比200%の成長を反映したもので、新たな貿易規制の施行にも関わらず、今四半期には事業全般で堅調な業績を達成することができました。株主の皆様の熱心な支援を受けて、9億2,000万ドル (約956億8,000万円) の資本調達により財務体質が強化されたため、純有利子負債/資本1が1.3倍まで低下し、現金残高が6億8,400万ドル (約711億3,600万円) に増加しました。現在、フィニサー (Finisar) 統合を進めているところですが、ツーシックスはさらなる成長機会の獲得に向けた態勢を維持しています。SiC材料の専門知識をモジュールやデバイスにも拡張して、交通の電化加速による電力市場需要の増加に対応すべく、アスカトロン (Ascatron) とイノビオン (Innovion) 両社の買収も完了しました。」

1 純有利子負債/資本は、与信契約書条項に準じて計算されている。

今後の展望

2020年12月31日に終了する第2四半期は、収益が7億5,000万ドル (約780億円) から7億8,000万ドル (約811億2,000万円)、非GAAPベースの希薄化後1株当たり純益が0.86ドル (約89.4円) から0.95ドル (約98.8円) になると予測される。以上は現在の為替レートと現在の推定税率24%の影響をもとに計算した。ただし、いずれのレートも変動する可能性がある。非GAAPベースの1株当たり純益は、GAAPベースの税引き前利益に、償却費2,100万ドル (約21億8,400万円)、株式報酬1,700万ドル (約17億6,800万円)、取引費用200万ドル (約2億800万円) を足し戻している。非GAAP調整はその性質上極めて不安定で、将来的に発生する費用の範囲を高い透明性で予測することはできない。

電話会議とウェブキャスト情報

ツーシックスについて

ツーシックス (II-VI Incorporated) は、高機能素材と光電子部品の世界的リーダーで、通信、材料加工、航空宇宙および防衛、半導体資本設備、ライフサイエンス、家電、自動車市場などの多様な用途の革新的製品を開発する垂直統合製造会社である。ペンシルベニア州サクソンバーグに本社を構え、世界各地に研究開発、製造、営業、サービス、流通拠点を展開する。同社は用途に特化したフォトニック材料部品と電子材料部品を幅広く生産しており、高度なソフトウェアと統合するなど様々な形態で供給し、顧客を支えている。詳しくは、 www.ii-vi.com を閲覧されたい。

将来の見通しに関する記述

このプレスリリースには、特定の仮定や不測の事態に基づく将来の事象や期待に関連する将来の見通しに関する記述が含まれている。将来の見通しに関する記述は、1995年米国私募証券訴訟改革法 (U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) の免責条項に基づいたもので、同社の将来的な業績に関連している。このプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述にはリスクや不確実性が含まれており、実際の結果、業績、動向がこのプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述や以前の開示で表明された内容とは大幅に異なることがある。

同社は、このリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述は合理的基礎に基づくものと確信しているが、将来の見通しに関する記述に表明される経営陣の期待、信念、予想が実際に起こる、または正しいと立証される保証はない。一般産業や世界的な経済情勢のほか、実際の結果がこのプレスリリースの将来の見通しに関する記述と大幅に異なる原因となる要因には以下などがあるが、これらに限定されない。(i) 上述の仮定の1つ以上が誤りであることが立証された場合、(ii) 将来の見通しに関する記述、および2020年6月30日に終了した年度のForm 10-Kによる年次報告書に記載されるその他の「リスク要因」に関連するリスク、(iii) 顧客およびエンドユーザーの購買パターン、(iv) 新製品のタイムリーな発売とかかる製品に対する市場の支持、(v) 競合他社の新製品発売とその他の競争的反応、(vi) 最近買収した事業をうまく統合し、買収に伴うリスク、コスト、不確実性を吸収する同社の能力、(vii) 市況に応じて戦略を策定し、実行する同社の能力、(viii) 現在も継続するCOVID-19の大流行とその他の世界的な感染症と大流行の可能性に関連する事業と経済の混乱のリスク。 同社は、新たな情報、将来的事象/展開などによる結果であるかどうかに関わらず、この将来の見通しに関する記述に含まれる情報を更新する義務を負わない。

非 GAAP 財務指標の使用

同社がこのプレスリリースに開示した財務指標には、非GAAP財務指標に基づくとみなされる財務情報が示されている。同社経営陣は、継続的な財務業績を監視する補助として、これらの指標を採用しているが、これらの指標はGAAP指標の代替とはならない。非GAAP純益、非GAAP 1株当たり純益、非GAAP営業利益、非GAAP粗利益、非GAAP内部研究開発費、非GAAP販売費および一般管理費、非GAAP支払利息およびその他の (利益) 費用、非GAAP所得税 (効果) は、収益および営業損益をそれぞれ測定するもので、経営陣が通常の営業外とみなす臨時または異常な項目、ならびに特定の非現金項目は除外されている。EBITDAは、調整後非GAAP財務指標で、業界内の会社間の収益性を測定するために経営陣が有用と考えるものであり、営業以外の要因を除いた同社の営業結果が反映されている。非GAAP財務指標の使用には、計算法が異なる可能性があるため、他社が採用する似た名称の指標と完全には対応しないなどの制限がある。そのため、(i) 非GAAP財務指標から除外された項目が今後発生するか、(ii) 非GAAP財務指標から除外された項目に関連する現金費用があるかを保証することはできない。同社は、非GAAP財務指標をGAAP財務指標の補足として使い、非GAAP財務指標と最も近いGAAP財務指標との差異を調整することにより、このような制限を補っている。投資家は調整済みの指標を、GAAPに準じて作成された業績の財務指標の追加的存在とみなすべきであり、GAAP財務指標の代替、またはこれよりも優れるとみなすべきではない。

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 134,327 $ (25,615 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant & equipment (33,792 ) (25,636 )

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (36,064 ) (1,036,609 )

Other investing activities — (1,940 )

Net cash used in investing activities (69,856 ) (1,064,185 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of common shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility — 680,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility — 720,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility — 160,000

Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility — 10,000

Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans — (172,780 )

Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (15,513 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (714,600 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (25,000 ) —

Debt issuance costs — (63,510 )

Equity issuance costs (36,092 ) —

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,083 2,975

Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (5,574 ) (9,418 )

Other financing activities (1,329 ) (660 )

Net cash provided by financing activities 122,975 1,326,607

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,493 (2,128 )

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 190,939 234,679

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 493,046 204,872