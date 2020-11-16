미국 피츠버그, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI)는 2020년 9월 30일로 마감된 2021회계연도 1분기 실적을 발표했다.

빈센트 마테라 주니어 (Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera, Jr.) II-VI CEO는 “코로나19 사태를 맞아 리스크 관리와 직원 안전과 관련해 지속적으로 노력을 기울이는 가운데 회계연도 2021년 1분기에는 여러가지 성과를 거둘 수 있었다. 다변화되고 광범위한 제품 포트폴리오에 대한 지속적인 리더십, 우수한 실적을 통해 모든 진출 시장 내에서 사업 확대 트렌드 증명, 새로운 무역 규제에 대한 방향성 제시, 3D 센싱 시장 점유율 확대 등은 당기에 거둔 훌륭한 성과의 일부에 불과하다. 2020년 9월 24일은 창립 이래 최대 규모 인수를 단행한 지 1년이 되는 날로, 이를 통해 인수 합병 스킬을 식별, 확대하는 우리 회사의 능력을 보여주었다. 합병을 통해 매출액이 증가했으며 예상보다 빠르게 시너지 효과가 발생했다. 또한 매출총이익은 330 베이시스포인트 증가했으며 인수 거래 승인 전까지 유보적 태도였던 일부 고객사들과도 다시 정상적인 관계를 유지 중이다. 우리 회사의 데이터 전송 및 통신 제품 수요를 감안하면 이번에 적기에 단행한 인수 합병은 앞으로 5G와 클라우드 컴퓨팅 등 전 세계적 메가 트렌드에 대응한다는 전략과 궤를 함께 할 것”이라고 밝혔다.

그는 이어 “3D 센싱 시장 점유율은 전년 대비 200% 증가했으며, 새로운 무역 규제에도 불구하고 전 사업부에 걸쳐 우수한 당기 실적을 기록했다. 주주들의 적극적인 지원에 힘입어 9억 2,000만 달러 규모 자본 조달을 성공적으로 마무리하며 재무 건전성을 강화했으며 순부채율은 1.3x로 낮아졌고 현금 잔고는 6억 8,400만 달러로 증가했다. Finisar와의 통합과 더불어 Ascatron, Innovion 인수 마무리를 통한 자체 성장 기회를 계속 모색함으로써 우리가 갖춘 SiC(실리콘카바이드) 소재 전문성을 모듈, 기기 분야로 확대, 대중교통 전기화 가속화에 따른 전력 시장 수요 증가 전망에 대응하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.

1 순부채율은 신용약정 조항에 따라 산출되었다.

2020년 12월 31일 마감되는 2021회계연도 2분기 매출액은 7억 5,000만~7억 8,000만 달러, 비 GAAP 기준 희석주당순이익은 0.86~0.95달러가 될 것으로 전망된다. 이는 보도자료 배포일 환율과 예상 세금 효과(24%)를 반영한 것으로 향후 변동될 수 있다. 비 GAAP 기준 주당순이익 산출을 위해 우리는 GAAP 기준 세전이익을 다시 추가했으며 여기에는 상각액 2,100만 달러, 주식 기준 보상액 1,700만 달러, 거래 비용 200만 달러가 포함된다. 비 GAAP 기준에 따른 조정은 그 특성에 따라 가변성이 높으며 이에 따라 우리가 가진 낮은 가시성은 미래에 비용으로 발생할 수 있다.

컨퍼런스콜 및 웹캐스트 안내

자사는 2020년 11월 5일 목요일 오전 9시(현지시간) 컨퍼런스콜을 실시하고 상술한 내용에 대해 설명할 예정이다. 웹캐스트 참가 희망자는 자사 웹사이트( www.i i-vi.com )에 방문하거나 https://tinyurl.com/IIVIQ1FY21Earnings 에서 확인할 수 있다. 컨퍼런스콜 참가 희망자는 +1 (877) 316-5288(미국), +1 (734) 385-4977(미국 이외)로 전화하면 된다. 컨퍼런트콜 참가 희망자는 전화 후 ID# 4349251을 누른 뒤 성명과 소속 기업명을 밝히면 된다.

컨퍼런스콜은 전 과정이 녹화되며 실시간으로 참여할 수 없는 관계자들을 위해 2020년 11월 9일 월요일 오후 11시 59분 이후 재방송을 청취할 수 있다. +1 (855) 859-2056(미국), +1 (404) 537-3406(미국 이외)로 전화후 ID# 4349251을 누르면 된다.

II-VI Incorporated 개요



II-VI Incorporated는 엔지니어링 자재 및 광전자 부품 분야 글로벌 리더로 통신, 재료가공, 항공우주 및 국방, 반도체 장비, 생명과학, 소비자, 자동차 시장의 다양한 애플리케이션을 수직계열화를 통해 생산하고 있다. 미국 펜실베이니아주 섹슨버그에 본사를 두고 전 세계적으로 연구 개발, 제조, 판매, 서비스 및 유통 시설을 갖추고 있으며 첨단 소프트웨어 통합부터 고객 지원에 이르기까지 다양한 응용 분야의 광전자 재료 및 부품을 생산 공급한다. 자세한 정보는 www.ii-vi.com 에서 확인할 수 있다.

미래예측진술



본 보도자료는 특정한 가정과 만일의 사태에 근거한 미래 사건과 예상과 관련된 미래예측진술을 포함하고 있다. 미래예측진술은 1995년 제정된 미국 민간증권소송거래법의 면책 조항에 의거하며 미래를 기준으로 예상하는 자사 실적과 연관되어 있다. 본 보도자료의 미래예측진술은 리스크와 불확실성을 포함하고 있으며 이는 그 내용이나 앞서 공시된 바와 실질적으로 달라질 수 있는 실제 결과, 실적 혹은 트렌드로 이어질 수 있다.

자사는 본 보도자료에 포함된 모든 미래예측진술이 합리적 근거에 따라 작성되었다고 판단한다. 다만 미래예측진술에 표현된 경영진의 예상과 믿음, 혹은 추정치가 실제로 일어나거나 올바른 것으로 증명된다는 보장은 없다. 업계 전체와 글로벌 경제 상황과 더불어 본 보도자료에 포함된 미래예츠진술과 실질적으로 다른 결과를 초래할 요소로는 (i) 단 하나라도 상술된 추정이 올바른 것으로 증명되지 않을 경우; (ii) 미래예측진술과 관련된 리스크, 그리고 2020년 6월 30일 마감 회계연도에 대한 10-K 형식의 자사 연례 보고서에 언급된 '리스크 요인'; (iii) 고객사와 최종 사용자의 구매 패턴; (iv) 신제품 적시 출시 및 시장 내 반응; (v) 경쟁사나 기타 자사와의 경쟁을 위해 출시된 신제품; (vi) 최근 인수한 사업들과 이에 따른 리스크, 비용, 불확실성을 잘 흡수할 수 있는 자사의 능력; (vii) 시장 상황에 대응하기 위한 자사의 전략 고안 및 실행 능력; (viii) 현재 진행 중인 코로나19 확산과 기타 전 세계적 유행병 창궐 가능성에 따른 비즈니스, 경제 저해 요소 관련 리스크 등이 있지만 여기에 한정되지는 않는다. 자사는 새로운 정보, 미래 사건 및 진행 상황 등에 따라 미래예측진술에 포함된 정보를 업데이트할 어떠한 의무도 가지지 아니한다.

비 GAAP 재무자료



자사는 본 보도자료를 통해 GAAP에 따라 작성되지 않았다고 판단되는 일부 재무 정보를 공개했다. 이는 GAAP 기준을 대체하는 것이 아니지만, 자사 경영진은 현재의 재무 실적 모니터링을 보완하기 위해 이러한 기준을 사용한다. 비 GAAP 기준 순이익, 비 GAAP 기준 주당 순이익, 비 GAAP 기준 영업이익, 비 GAAP 기준 매출총이익, 비 GAAP 기준 내부 연구개발, 비 GAAP 기준 판매비와 관리비, 비 GAAP 기준 이자 및 기타 (수입) 비용, 비 GAAP 기준 세금(혜택)은 수익과 영업이익(손실)을 각각 측정하며 경영진이 자사의 통상적인 운영 이외의 것이라고 판단하는 비경상적 혹은 특별 항목과 특정한 비현금 항목을 제외한다. EBITDA는 비 GAAP 측정을 조정한 수치로 경영진이 업계 내 기업간 수익성을 측정하는 데 유용하다고 판단해 영업 외 요인들을 제외한 운영 결과를 반영한다. 비 GAAP 재무기준 활용은 한계점을 가지고 있으며 이는 계산 방법간 차이로 인해 다른 기업들이 사용하는 유사한 기준과 완전하게 호환되지 않을 수 있다. 따라서 (i) 비 GAAP 기준에서 제외된 항목들이 미래에 등장하거나 (ii) 비 GAAP 기준에서 제외된 항목 가운데 현금 비용이 관련되어 있다는 보장은 없다. 자사는 이러한 한계점을 보완하기 위해 GAAP 기준을 뒷받침하는 의미에서 비 GAAP 기준을 사용하며 GAAP 재무기준과 가장 유사한 형태로 비 GAAP 기준을 조정해 제공한다. 투자자들은 대체하거나 더 우수하다는 의미가 아닌 추가적 차원에서 GAAP 기준에 따라 산촐된 재무 성과로 조정할 것을 권고한다.

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 134,327 $ (25,615 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant & equipment (33,792 ) (25,636 )

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (36,064 ) (1,036,609 )

Other investing activities — (1,940 )

Net cash used in investing activities (69,856 ) (1,064,185 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of common shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility — 680,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility — 720,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility — 160,000

Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility — 10,000

Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans — (172,780 )

Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (15,513 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (714,600 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (25,000 ) —

Debt issuance costs — (63,510 )

Equity issuance costs (36,092 ) —

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,083 2,975

Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (5,574 ) (9,418 )

Other financing activities (1,329 ) (660 )

Net cash provided by financing activities 122,975 1,326,607

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,493 (2,128 )

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 190,939 234,679

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 493,046 204,872