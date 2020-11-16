匹兹堡, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated（Nasdaq：IIVI）（简称“II-VI”、“我们”或“公司”）今天公布了2021财年第一季度（截至2020年9月30日）业绩。

“面对新冠疫情，我们继续坚持不懈地专注于风险管理和员工安全，在2021财年第一季度取得了许多亮点。我们本季度成绩卓著，包括：多元化和广泛的产品组合持续占据领导地位；强劲的业绩彰显出我们在所有终端市场的扩张趋势；适应了新的贸易限制；在3D传感市场中所占的份额进一步增大等等。2020年9月24日是我们完成史上最大一笔收购12个月的纪念日，展示出我们在识别和扩展并购整合技能方面的能力。我们实现了收入的增长，提前实现了协同效应，毛利率提高了330个基点，并重新吸引到许多在交易获得批准之前处于观望状态的客户，我对此感到非常高兴。我们看到市场对于我们数据通信和电信产品的需求在不断攀升，因此这项及时的收购过去一直并且未来将继续与我们的战略保持一致，即依靠5G、云计算等世界上最大的大趋势实现可持续增长，”小Vincent D. (Chuck) Mattera博士表示。

Mattera博士继续说道：“我们在3D传感市场中所占的份额较去年增长了200%，尽管有新的贸易限制，我们仍然在整个季度取得强劲的业绩。在股东的热情支持下，我们成功融资9.2亿美元，巩固了资产负债表，将净债务杠杆率1 降至1.3倍，现金余额增至6.84亿美元。在Finisar整合过程中，随着对Ascatron和Innovion并购的完成，我们继续为II-VI寻求增值增长机会，将我们在SiC材料方面的专业知识扩展到模块和设备中，以满足运输电气化加速带来的电力市场需求的预期增长。”

1 净债务杠杆率根据信贷协议的条款计算。

展望

预计第二财政季度（截至2020年12月31日）的收入为7.5至7.8亿美元，按非GAAP计算的每股摊薄收益为0.86至0.95美元。这是按照今天的汇率和今天的预计税收影响24％计算而成。这两者都可能发生变化。对于非GAAP每股收益，我们在GAAP税前收益中增加了2100万美元的摊销、1700万美元的股票补偿金以及200万美元的交易成本。非GAAP调整本质上高度不稳定，并且我们无法确知未来可能出现的波动范围。

关于II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated是工程材料和光电子元件领域的全球领先企业，是一家垂直整合的制造公司，致力于为通信、材料加工、航空航天与国防、半导体资本设备、生命科学、消费电子产品和汽车市场的多样化应用开发创新产品。公司总部位于宾夕法尼亚州萨克森堡，在全球范围内设有研发、制造、销售、服务和分销机构。公司生产各种适合特定应用的光学和电子材料及组件，并以各种形式进行部署（包括与高级软件集成），以支持我们的客户。如需更多信息，请访问 www.ii-vi.com 。

前瞻性陈述

本新闻稿包含与未来事件和预期相关的前瞻性陈述，这些声明均基于特定假设和或有情况。这些前瞻性陈述根据《1995年美国私人证券诉讼改革法案》中的安全港条款作出，并且与公司未来的业绩有关。本新闻稿中的前瞻性陈述涉及风险和不确定性，实际结果、业绩或趋势可能与本新闻稿或之前披露的前瞻性陈述中所表达的内容存在重大差异。

公司认为，其在本新闻稿中所作的所有前瞻性陈述均具有合理的依据，但不能保证前瞻性陈述中所表达的管理层的期望、信念或预测将真实发生或证明是正确的。除了一般行业和全球经济状况之外，可能导致实际结果与本新闻稿前瞻性陈述中讨论的内容出现重大差异的因素包括但不限于：（i）上述任何一个或多个假设未能被证明是正确的；（ii）在截止2020年6月30日的公司财年报告（表10-K）中关于前瞻性陈述和其他“风险因素”讨论的风险；（iii）客户和最终用户的采购模式；（iv）新产品的及时发布，以及市场对这种新产品的接受度；（v）竞争对手推出新产品以及其他竞争对策；（vi）公司吸收最近收购业务的能力，以及与此类收购相关的风险、成本和不确定性；（vii）公司制定和执行战略以应对市场状况的能力；和（或）（viii）当下的新冠疫情以及可能出现的任何其他全球卫生流行病和疫情可能带来的商业与经济中断风险。公司不承担任何因新信息、未来事件或动向或者其他原因而需更新这些前瞻性陈述中所含信息的责任。

非GAAP财务指标的使用

公司在本新闻稿中披露了包含被视为非GAAP财务指标的财务信息的财务指标。尽管公司管理层会使用这些指标来辅助监控公司持续的财务表现，但这些指标并不能替代GAAP指标。非GAAP净收益、非GAAP每股收益、非GAAP营收、非GAAP毛利、非GAAP内部研发、非GAAP销售、行政管理费用、非GAAP利息和其他（收入）支出以及非GAAP所得税（收益）分别衡量收入和营收（亏损），但管理层认为超出公司标准运营范围的非经常性或异常项目以及某些非现金项目除外。EBITDA是经调整的非GAAP财务指标，管理层认为该指标在衡量行业内公司之间的盈利能力时很有用，它反映了公司的经营业绩，排除了非经营因素。非GAAP财务指标的使用存在局限性，包括由于计算方法之间的潜在差异，这些指标与其他公司使用的类似名称的指标可能不完全可比。因此，不能保证（i）非GAAP财务指标之外的项目未来会发生，或（ii）非GAAP财务指标之外的项目会产生现金成本。公司使用这些非GAAP财务指标作为GAAP财务指标的补充，并将非GAAP财务指标与最具可比性的GAAP财务指标进行调账，以弥补这些限制。投资者应将经调整的指标作为依据GAAP制定的财务业绩指标的补充，而不是让其替代或优先于这些指标。

II-VI Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 134,327 $ (25,615 )

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant & equipment (33,792 ) (25,636 )

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (36,064 ) (1,036,609 )

Other investing activities — (1,940 )

Net cash used in investing activities (69,856 ) (1,064,185 )

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

Proceeds from issuance of common shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 460,000 —

Proceeds from borrowings of Term A Facility — 680,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Term B Facility — 720,000

Proceeds from borrowings of Revolving Credit Facility — 160,000

Proceeds from borrowings under prior Credit Facility — 10,000

Payments on borrowings under prior Term Loan, Credit Facility and other loans — (172,780 )

Payments on borrowings under Term A Facility (15,513 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Term B Facility (714,600 ) —

Payments on borrowings under Revolving Credit Facility (25,000 ) —

Debt issuance costs — (63,510 )

Equity issuance costs (36,092 ) —

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 1,083 2,975

Payments in satisfaction of employees' minimum tax obligations (5,574 ) (9,418 )

Other financing activities (1,329 ) (660 )

Net cash provided by financing activities 122,975 1,326,607

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,493 (2,128 )

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 190,939 234,679

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 493,046 204,872