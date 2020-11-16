DENVER and COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado school districts are once again moving more classes online as the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. To support parents and caregivers in juggling remote learning with careers, personal life, and household responsibilities, mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, and Space Foundation, a 501(c)(3) global space advocate for 37 years, today announced their partnership to bring mindSpark’s reSOLVE for Families series to more caregivers across the state of Colorado.

Together, mindSpark Learning and Space Foundation are offering reSOLVE for Families to all Colorado parents and caregivers at no cost to provide them with expert guidance on navigating remote learning and supporting the social-emotional wellness of their students and households during these uncertain times. Space Foundation will provide links to resources for parents and students to support STEM learning in space-related topics. mindSpark Learning’s experts will lead caregivers through several important topics, including how to:

Increase student engagement in a virtual environment

Drive experiential learning

Strengthen relationships through daily connection

Improve resilience and agility

Implement best practices for personalized learning

“It’s no secret that we’re huge STEM advocates. We integrate our STEM model and problem-based learning into all of our professional development offerings,” said MindSpark CEO Kellie Lauth. “We’re proud to join forces with Space Foundation to bring the important and exciting topic of space exploration and education to students and families to support virtual learning.”

Space Foundation COO and Executive Leader for its Center for Innovation and Education Shelli Brunswick shared, “Partnerships such as these are what spark young minds to find their place in the growing space economy. Whatever their dreams and passions may be, the work MindSpark and Space Foundation do here will be a catalyst for lifelong learning and growth opportunities that will serve them for years to come.”

For more information on reSOLVE for Families, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org/resolve-for-families-co.

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It empowers educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, resulting in more students being prepared for the modern workforce. It does so by leading programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy, and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today’s education landscape and include problem-based learning (PBL) STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL), and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is reengineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields — from education, to industry, to government. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 31,168 educators and 976,226 students in 3,472 schools across 49 states, Washington D.C, and 59 countries. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org.

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocate for the global space community. Through a partnership model, its Center for Innovation and Education unites the entire spectrum of global stakeholders, including public and private businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and local communities, to serve the entire life cycle of the workforce, from students and young leaders to entrepreneurs and professionals. Best known for its annual Space Symposium, and now the digital Space Symposium 365, Space Foundation also publishes The Space Report, its quarterly authoritative guide to research and analysis of the space industry. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., Space Foundation’s Discovery Center offers rich programming on-site and online for teachers, parents, and students. Visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Kim Peterson mindSpark Learning (720) 316-4517 Kim@mymindsparklearning.org Rich Cooper Space Foundation (202) 596-0714 media@spacefoundation.org