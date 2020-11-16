NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota , the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced it will expand Equifax digital audiences into Argentina. The audiences will now be available in a total of five markets worldwide which also includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.



As a result of the pandemic, consumers across the globe are paying closer attention to their personal finances and creating sustainable plans for their future. This creates a unique opportunity for marketers to make offers on financial products that encourage long-term planning. Using verified financial insights and risk profiles spanning all levels of the credit-active population, advertisers can maintain responsibility when delivering campaigns by identifying consumers who may not be eligible for certain types of credit offers.

Through the expansion of Eyeota’s partnership with Equifax, these advertisers will be able to utilize Equifax audiences to optimize engagement with future customers around the globe across digital display, video and social .

“We’re excited to expand our offerings of qualified and consistent digital audiences through strengthening our partnership with Eyeota,” said Gabriel Garcia Mosquera, Managing Director at Equifax Argentina. “Launching a new market in Argentina is the natural next step after our great success from using the Eyeota Onboarding solution across the U.S., the UK and Australia.”

Global data, analytics and technology company Equifax is built on the belief that knowledge drives progress. The company blends unique data, analytics and technology to create insights that enable marketers to reach highly targeted audiences at scale. Equifax’s digital audience segments are broken down into factors including income bracket, credit risk rate, credit card limit, quarterly consumer spend and socioeconomic level.

“Our continued partnership with Equifax to offer multimarket targeting and segmenting for digital activation is emblematic of Eyeota’s global expansion,” said Marc Fanelli, SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Global Data Supply at Eyeota. “Eyeota Onboarding allows marketers to exclusively leverage Equifax’s consistent, high-quality data segments while ensuring consumer privacy every step of the way.”

Eyeota Onboarding is a privacy-compliant and globally-consistent solution that transforms offline data into scalable online audiences for digital marketing activation. Enabling offline data activation in 32 markets globally, the solution uses a unique mapping methodology that provides brands with digital audience profiles that share the same attributes as their existing customer bases. Eyeota Onboarding maximizes the scale of a brands’ audiences by using propensity modeling to aggregate key offline customer attributes to a postal code e.g. zip code, which is matched to qualified online user profiles that reside in the same geolocation. Data owners retain full control over their digital audience profiles, which can be activated for digital display, video, mobile and social channel engagement.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .

About Equifax

At Equifax, we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

