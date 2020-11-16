Identity management serves as essential technology for global car manufacturer to streamline customer experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced that Subaru Corporation has chosen Auth0 to provide secure identity management for its newly launched online customer experience, “My Subaru.” Auth0’s secure and frictionless customer authentication experience serves as an essential element in Subaru’s leading approach to customer engagement and meeting the demands of shifting consumer behavior.

“My Subaru” was designed to support the corporation’s digital transformation efforts and appeal to the industry trend of consumers researching cars online more than ever before. Auth0 will serve as the primary authentication provider for Subaru, and will provide assistance in creating a foundational CRM and identity system for managing customer information in a secure manner. Driven by Japan’s Personal Information Protection Act—which requires companies to show how customer information is being received and managed—there is a widespread need for proper authentication and digital ID management solutions across the region. Auth0 will assist in compliance with this regulation.

For Subaru, customer experience could not exist without advanced security, and keeping customers’ personal information safeguarded was paramount. Auth0 was chosen for its ease-of-use, speed of deployment, and extensibility, together with its ability to provide multi-factor authentication (MFA), for even more secure digital engagement.

“Auth0 is a key factor in our ability to enhance our customers’ online experience, and also provides us with secure identity management. In the near future, we plan to launch a portal service compliant with the Personal Information Protection Act through Auth0’s technology,” said Atsushi Yasumuro, Chief of Business Innovation at Subaru Corporation. “Auth0 is exactly the kind of authentication solution that allows us to achieve Subaru’s vision of ‘Peace of mind & enjoyment,’ giving us the confidence that we are securing customers’ data while offering them the best experience possible.”

The automotive industry is facing a major transition in purchasing behavior, fueling Subaru’s considerable investment in its online offering. The company required an entirely new infrastructure and approach to managing customer information, focusing on integrated CRM software and an identity platform. Auth0 is a vital means for Subaru to build stronger relationships with customers, offer greater post-purchase service, and remain a leader in this highly competitive space.

“We’ve seen enormous momentum around digital transformation in the region. Combined with updated regulations around customer data management, it is more important than ever that identity management becomes a critical piece of any digital foundation,” said Eugenio Pace, co-founder and CEO of Auth0. “We are honored to work with Subaru on its industry-leading online offering, and look forward to merging identity security with their online presence into one seamless experience.”

With more than 550,000 users on its owner-oriented “My Subaru” application, Subaru’s goal is to improve consumer engagement and users’ before and after sales experience through universal identification, and the identity work in place now with Auth0 will help the company achieve its ambitious goals into the future.

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and development teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Jessica Sealby

Auth0 PR Manager, APAC

jessica.sealby@auth0.com



