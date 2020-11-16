The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
INVL Baltic Real Estate
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_11.11.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_12.11.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_13.11.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_16.11.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
INVL Baltic Real Estate LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: