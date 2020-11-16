STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New neuroscientific coaching techniques can help executives shape a corporate culture based on emotional and conversational agility and nurture high-performing teams that embrace continuous change, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Near-universal levels of anxiety and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, social unrest and economic upheaval have organizations and their employees on an emotional roller coaster,” said Missy Lawrence-Johnston, ISG principal consultant, Organizational Change Management. “For the many companies making all the right technological moves toward digital transformation but not getting the expected results, it may be time to look at the human side of digital.”

Lawrence-Johnston will be joined by David Christie, group vice president and head of digital strategy implementation for global biotech company CSL Behring, and agile enterprise expert Ola Chowning, ISG partner, Digital Strategy and Solutions, to discuss how to apply brain science to become a more effective product and technology leader, in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, “The Modern Digital Leader: Cultural Competency & Humility,” Thursday, November 19, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

ISG works with CSL Behring and other enterprises to apply brain science to help manage risks associated with the human side of digital and dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes for a workforce to rebound from major disruption. Neuroscientific training and tools can help businesses thrive by supporting virtual leadership, diversity awareness, communications around sensitive messages and approaches to inspire action in others, even during massive shifts, such as the recent shift to a virtual workforce.

“Leaders who apply neuroscience, the psychology of human dynamics and empathy to digital transformation can create a paradigm that fosters resilience and adaptability,” Chowning said. “Such approaches can deactivate employee fight-flight-or-freeze triggers and boost organizational effectiveness.”

Chowning said coaching designed specifically to support virtual and mindful leadership, coupled with cultural and behavioral assessments, can “lead to business structures that can handle whatever the future may bring.”

