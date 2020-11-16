MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, will spotlight customer examples of digital transformation using Edge Computing technology at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair at Home from November 16 - 20, 2020. Stratus will share with the Rockwell Automation community Edge Computing best practices that include a presentation from pipeline operator, Buckeye Partners, L.P., and additional insights from customers The Bradbury Co., Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America. Stratus will also present a demonstration of the ztC™ Edge platform.
By deploying Rockwell Automation PlantPAx® Distributed Control System, FactoryTalk® Industrial Automation Software and ThinManager® software on ztC Edge or ftServer® – Stratus’ secure, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms – enterprises increase operational efficiency, eliminate downtime, and protect their business-critical applications. The combination of automation and control software matched with fault-tolerant, zero-touch computing platforms extends the Connected Enterprise reliably to the Edge.
“Industry leaders expect plug-and-play solutions that provide easy deployment, scalable deployment, short time-to-value, and a clear step up from their existing implementations,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus Vice President of Strategy and Product Management. “Together, Rockwell Automation and Stratus are ensuring interoperability and performance, and our success with Buckeye Partners and others demonstrate the power of Rockwell Automation and Stratus together.”
Edge Computing Best Practices for the Connected Enterprise
About Stratus
For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies
Press Contacts
DoShik Wood
DoShik.Wood@Stratus.com
+1 978-461-7064
Dominique Todd
Dominique.Todd@Stratus.com
+1 978-461-7144
Stratus Technologies, Inc.
Maynard, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Stratus Logo - No Tagline - Full Color_Apr2016.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: