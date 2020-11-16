Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Epigenetics Market was estimated at $772 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $2.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/846?reqfor=covid



High-end technological advancements associated with epigenetics, rise in incidences of cancer, surge in genome mapping programs, and growing number of R&D activities drive the global epigenetics market. On the other hand, standardization concerns over epigenetics-based diagnostics and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging economies have created an array of lucrative prospects for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Researchers have started working on how epigenetics may prevent viral proliferation so that vaccines and therapeutics can be developed to specifically target replicating mechanisms of the virus.

Accordingly, surge in the number of epigenetic research works and increase in awareness of epigenetic drugs for treatment of coronavirus infection have impacted the market positively.

The global epigenetics market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the kits segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The instrument segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 15.5% till 2027.

Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. At the same time, the non-oncology segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/846



Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global epigenetics market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global epigenetics market report include Active Motif, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Zymo Research, Abcam Plc., Diagenode, Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These players have adhered to a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to showcase their flair in the industry.





