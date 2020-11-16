Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite today announced its new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 within its Global ISV Program for Business Applications. The new alliance will bring a robust suite of social capabilities to Microsoft customers, directly from Hootsuite’s expansive, 150+ app ecosystem. The new integration makes Hootsuite one of a set of leading companies to bring their unique product offering to Microsoft Dynamics 365, the only intelligent business applications that help you run your entire business and deliver greater results through predictive AI-driven insights, and next-generation CRM and ERP applications.



“Social data is more important than ever for customer journey mapping, and integrating social data into CRM systems, customer support, education and so much more,” said Tom Keiser, CEO at Hootsuite. “This new integration helps businesses and marketers weave social data to the whole of the organization so they can leverage seamlessly.”



Enterprises are increasingly looking for ways to generate leads, opportunities, and tangible results from social media. According to research conducted by Hootsuite, mature organizations use social to realize broad cross-organizational benefits, while laggard organizations still primarily see social as a communications tool and marketing channel. In addition, 78% of respondents agreed social media empowered them to reach prospective customers more efficiently than other media available to them.



Hootsuite’s integration with Dynamics 365 enables marketers to enrich leads data with social information from Hootsuite. The integration provides best-in-class customer engagement with omnichannel in Dynamics 365, allowing businesses to listen to and engage customers, refine segmentation and enrich leads and lead scoring models. The Hootsuite solution for Dynamics 365 leverages the richness of social data to grow long term relationships and build trust with customers, by enabling marketers to:

Listen to and engage with customers through the social channels of their choice

Enrich leads, and lead scoring models in Dynamics 365 Sales

Provide best in class customer engagement with omnichannel capabilities in Dynamics 365 Customer Service

Refine segmentation to send offers through Dynamics 365 Marketing

Hootsuite is a Premium Tier Global ISV Partner within the Microsoft Partner Network, where Hootsuite is made available to customers requiring a sophisticated range of social media management capabilities.

“Brands that leverage social data to glean insights that deepen their customer relationships have a unique advantage in that they are serving the right offers, targeting the right leads, and providing exceptional, personalized service on the channel where the customer feels the most at home,” said Dina Apostolou, Senior Director of Business Applications at Microsoft Corp. “Hootsuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365 can help everyone, from small businesses to large enterprises, drive incredible value through the creation of authentic conversations and personalized experiences across multiple channels and touchpoints.”



Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

