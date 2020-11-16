NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics software company, today announced that it received numerous high marks in the Business Application Research Center’s (BARC) BI and Analytics Survey 21. The research concluded that ibi is a leader in 34 categories, receiving 22 top-rankings in its peer groups, including #1 in the customer experience, customer satisfaction and support, price-to-value, and operational BI KPIs for the peer group ‘Large global enterprise BI platforms.’



ibi is featured in three peer groups, including large global enterprise business intelligence (BI) platforms, large international BI vendors, and embedded analytics-focused products. According to those surveyed, ibi provides broad BI and analytics functionality that performs well in “modern” scenarios, such as operational, embedded, or mobile BI – all while maintaining a customer orientation that includes strong vendor support and sales experience.

“ibi achieved excellent results in this year’s The BI and Analytics Survey by providing a high level of benefits and delivering solid and reliable products to its customers,” said Dr. Carsten Bange, founder and CEO, BARC. “Because operational analytics is a particular focus and strength of the ibi platform, customers seem more likely to adopt it throughout the organization than users of competing products. Survey results also demonstrate that ibi is one of the best large, global BI vendors in terms of providing a high level of customer support.”

The report cites comments from ibi customers on what they like most about the company and its products, including:

Always evolving to fit needs



Handling large volumes of data and returning valuable answer sets quickly



Making anything possible through its robust platform



Allowing large numbers of users and activity through a non-persistent connection



Providing a wide range of functions in one platform instead of several smaller tools, with extensive possibilities for designing reports



Supporting low administration effort, including automated job scheduling and web services



Affording ease of use and robustness

“We are excited to be once again recognized as an industry leader in BI innovation, product functionality, and customer support,” said Eric Raab, senior vice president, Engineering, ibi. “It’s especially gratifying to receive these stellar reviews from our customers for helping to solve their most complex data and analytics challenges.”

ibi’s modern data and analytics platform provides organizations with the ability to turn all types of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. Powered by ibi Cloud, customers gain the speed, cost-savings, and flexibility that is crucial for today’s business needs while driving innovation via cloud-native technology. Whether in the ibi Cloud or private cloud, either fully managed or self-managed, ibi products and services deliver leading-edge capabilities to unlock growth through better data and analytics.

About The BI & Analytics Survey

The BI and Analytics Survey 21 is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users, conducted from March to June 2020. In total, 2,591 people responded to the survey, with 2,136 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, the study analyzes 33 products (or groups of products) in detail. For more information, go to www.bi-survey.com.

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics software company that embeds intelligence into ― everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed, and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders ― information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

