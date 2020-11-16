ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program at NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is poised to become among the first to help secure controlled unclassified information for the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain following certification of two key personnel.

Tony Giles, NSF-ISR Business Lead for Information Security, has been certified as Provisional Assessor within the new national CMMC program. Rhia Dancel, NSF-ISR Technical Manager, has been certified as a CMMC Registered Practitioner. Giles is one of the first in a group of 72 in the country selected for Provisional Assessor training and certification by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Board.

These achievements pave the way for NSF-ISR to continue its focus on becoming a CMMC accredited program as a CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). NSF-ISR is an NSF International company.

“We are incredibly proud of Tony and Rhia for all the hard work required to earn these certifications, which further enhance NSF-ISR’s credibility and deep experience in information security,” said Jennifer Morecraft, NSF-ISR Global Managing Director. “NSF-ISR is committed to working with Defense Industrial Base companies to certify the protection of records within the supply chain.”

The new Department of Defense CMMC program will ensure companies in the DoD supply base maintain adequate information security measures to protect the nation’s controlled unclassified information.

By spring 2021, commercial assessments will begin. By 2025 the DoD will require all suppliers to be certified to the appropriate CMMC level as a matter of national security. Examples of controlled unclassified information are blueprints for parts of new defense aircraft or specifications for military uniforms.

As a Provisional Assessor, Giles will conduct CMMC certification assessments of DoD suppliers. As a Registered Practitioner, Dancel will participate as an assessment team member during the provisional period and support NSF-ISR’s program development.

The new certifications further extend NSF-ISR’s expertise in information security. NSF-ISR also provides certification to ISO/IEC 27001, IEC/ISO 20000-1, NIST 800-171 and CSA STAR.

NSF-ISR will deliver an informational CMMC webinar in early December. The webinar will target CMMC levels 1-3 and offer important information for suppliers seeking CMMC certification. For more details, join NSF-ISR’s CMMC mailing list.

NSF-ISR certifies quality and management systems in the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, food, medical and manufacturing industries.

Additional information about the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification may be found at https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/.

About NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR, www.nsf-isr.org) is a leading global certification body known for its superior technical expertise and customer satisfaction. Through the highest level of integrity, the NSF-ISR mark is known as the gold standard of the certification industry. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.).

Attachments

Fran LeFort NSF International +1 734 773 4253 media@nsf.org