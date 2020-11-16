Los Angeles, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CWRK”) (TSXV and OTCQB: CWRK), builds and operates FinTech platforms that include solutions for Digital Currencies, Security Tokens and Digital Assets that reduce costs, increase transactions, liquidity and drives user engagement announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on November 19th, 2020 at 1PM PST/4PM EST.



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks Chairman, Cameron Chell.

He will be joined by Bruce Elliott, President, Currency Works and Ed Moy, Director, Currency Works, 38th Director of the United States Mint and former senior White House Staffer under President Bush.

The team will provide an update on the state of the industry, CurrencyWork’s current projects, customers, recent sales and the future-state road map.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to ir@currencyworks.io

