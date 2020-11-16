LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Mallios as the fourth member of the VivoPower Advisory Council.

Chris is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive, technology, resources, utilities and infrastructure industries.

He has held several leadership positions at Nissan Motor Corporation, including as director of global business operations for Infiniti, managing director of Infiniti’s Asia and Oceania regions and director of business development in China. In the latter role, he oversaw the joint venture of Nissan and the Dongfeng Motor Corporation to produce Infiniti vehicles for the world’s biggest automotive market.

His background also includes nearly 5 years as the CEO of CFC Group – an investment and development group that provides distribution, logistics and transport services – and nearly a decade as Asia Pacific CFO for TE Connectivity, a global technology company whose solutions power, among other things, electric vehicles.

Based in Sydney, Chris is a CPA Australia Fellow and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of New South Wales. He has further completed executive programs as a Graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and INSEAD’s global top executive leadership AVIRA Programme.

Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, Kevin Chin commented, “I am very pleased to welcome Chris as another addition to our world-class Advisory Council. Chris brings an uncommon blend of relevant experience to VivoPower, given his executive leadership roles in both the automotive and mining industries in Australia as well as Asia.”

Upon joining the VivoPower Advisory Council, Chris added, “I strongly believe in and am passionate about the power of diverse teams of people who like challenging the status quo. My role on the VivoPower Advisory Council is to bring energy and clarity about where we are headed and ensure we always think big to deliver on outcomes.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international battery technology, electric vehicle, solar and critical power services company whose core purpose is to deliver sustainable energy solutions to its customers. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation and has operations in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

