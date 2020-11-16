TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) to assist with its investor relations activities.



“We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce Blockchain Foundry's profile in the financial community and enhance the visibility of our company. We chose Renmark because its standards and methodologies fit best with the message we wish to communicate to the investing public,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by the Company will consist of cash consideration of up to CAD$8,000 for an initial term of six months, beginning on December 1, 2020 and ending on April 30, 2021. Following the initial term, the agreement will continue on a monthly basis.

Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in BCF or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh

President

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

(647) 330-4572

