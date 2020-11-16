Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people in the English-speaking world get their financial Wall Street news from such heavyweights as Bloomberg, CNBC, and others. However, the Arabic-speaking world doesn’t have much of a selection to choose from. Today Ascend Agency is going to cover an Entrepreneur, businessman, and investor Faisal who was aware of this issue, which is why he created Wall Street Finance, a website delivering Wall Street news in Arabic.

At just 34 years old, Faisal has made quite a name for himself already. He has launched a service that has been asked for by Arabic-speaking people for years. Up until now, there hasn’t been a central source of information about Wall Street and financial markets written in Arabic. With the help of his knowledgeable team, Faisal has been able to translate the latest and most vital information for Arabic-speaking investors to easily read and act on.

The bulk of the news on Wall Street Finance is directly related to everything happening on Wall Street and the financial markets. The performance of major stocks, from technology companies like Apple to vaccine makers like Novavax, is provided in an easy-to-understand way. Additionally, there is also pertinent information from other industries and sectors provided as well.

The inclusion of technology, business, global, and even political news has a purpose, and is, in fact, essential for Arabic-speaking investors. This is due to the increased globalization of the world's industries, where one industry will directly affect another. By delivering news from multiple areas that have been translated into Arabic, readers of Wall Street Finance can get a leg up, since investors need to understand everything that may affect their investments.

With Wall Street Finance debuting as the go-to news site for financial news written in Arabic, there is finally a news service that fills a void that has previously existed. It is great to see someone like Faisal who is capable and determined to provide a service such as this to the Arabic-speaking community.

Already, Wall Street Finance is enjoying monumental success. Traffic to the news site is increasing continuously, as more Arabic-speaking investors become aware of its existence. All news related to financial markets is translated and available 24/7. Due to having a professional and experienced team behind him, Faisal is able to provide a news service that delivers fast and accurate news on all things Wall Street, doing so right after the news breaks.

This newcomer to the financial news niche is already making a name for itself. Arabic-speaking investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs are using it daily to keep up with the latest vital information related to their investments.

If you want to receive the latest news written in Arabic coming out of Wall Street on stocks, technology, politics, and global news, then head over to Wall Street Finance to get the scoop. Helping spread the word about this newcomer to the scene will ensure more investors looking to keep up-to-date on financial market news are able to do so.



