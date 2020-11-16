TEL-AVIV, Israel und RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) („RedHill“ oder das „Unternehmen“), ein spezialisiertes biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, hat heute bekanntgeben, dass Guy Goldberg, Chief Business Officer von RedHill, am Dienstag, den 17. November 2020, um 9:30 Uhr MEZ auf dem Deutschen Eigenkapitalforum 2020, einer der größten Investorenveranstaltungen in Europa, einen Unternehmensüberblick präsentieren und 1-zu-1-Investorenmeetings abhalten wird.

Eine Aufzeichnung der Präsentation wird für 30 Tage auf der Website des Unternehmens verfügbar sein: https://ir.redhillbio.com .

Über RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich vornehmlich auf gastrointestinale Erkrankungen und Infektionskrankheiten spezialisiert hat. RedHill fördert die Magen-Darm-Medikamente Movantik® gegen opioidinduzierte Obstipation bei Erwachsenen1, Talicia® zur Behandlung von Infektionen mit Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bei Erwachsenen2 und Aemcolo® zur Behandlung von Reisedurchfall bei Erwachsenen3. Zu den wichtigsten klinischen Entwicklungsprogrammen von RedHill im Spätstadium der Entwicklung gehören: (i) RHB-204, mit einer geplanten Studie der Phase III für Lungeninfektionen mit nicht tuberkulösen Mykobakterien (NTM); (ii) Opaganib (Yeliva®), ein selektiver „first-in-class“ SK2-Hemmer, der auf mehrere Indikationen abzielt, mit einem Phase-II/III-Forschungsprogramm für COVID-19 und laufenden Phase-II-Studien für Prostatakrebs und Gallengangskarzinom; (iii) RHB-104 mit positiven Ergebnissen aus einer ersten Phase-III-Studie für Morbus Crohn; (iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda®), mit positiven Ergebnissen aus einer Phase-III-Studie für akute Gastroenteritis und Gastritis sowie positiven Ergebnissen aus einer Phase-II-Studie für IBS-D; (v) RHB-107, ein „first-in-class“ Serinprotease-Inhibitor der Phase II, der auf Krebs und entzündliche Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen abzielt und aktuell auch für die Behandlung von COVID-19 evaluiert wird und (vi) RHB-106, eine verkapselte Formulierung zur Darm-Vorbereitung Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.redhillbio.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts, and the timing of the commercial launch of its commercial products and ones it may acquire or develop in the future; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials (iii) the extent and number and type of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company’s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s therapeutic candidates and Talicia®; (v) the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize and promote Movantik®, Talicia® and Aemcolo®; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company's ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build and sustain its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company’s therapeutic candidates and the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company’s business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and commercial products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; (xii) estimates of the Company’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xiii) the effect of patients suffering adverse events using investigative drugs under the Company's Expanded Access Program; and (xiv) competition from other companies and technologies within the Company’s industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

ANMERKUNG: Diese zu Informationszwecken zur Verfügung gestellte Pressemitteilung ist eine übersetzte Version der offiziellen Pressemitteilung, die vom Unternehmen in englischer Sprache veröffentlicht wurde.

Unternehmenskontakt:

Adi Frish

Chief Corporate & Business Development Officer RedHill Biopharma

+972-54-6543-112

adi@redhillbio.com Medienkontakt (USA):

Bryan Gibb

Vice President

Finn Partners

+1 212 529 2236

bryan.gibbs@finnpartners.com

_____________

1 Vollständige Informationen zur Verschreibung von Movantik® (Naloxegol) sind verfügbar unter: www.Movantik.com.

2 Vollständige Informationen zur Verschreibung von Talicia® (Omeprazol-Magnesium, Amoxicillin und Rifabutin) sind verfügbar unter: www.Talicia.com.

3 Vollständige Informationen zur Verschreibung (Fachinformation) von Aemcolo® (Rifamycin) sind verfügbar unter: www.Aemcolo.com.