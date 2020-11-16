New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heart-lung Machines Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952867/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the heart-lung machines market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high incidence of cardiac disorders, increased medical tourism in Asia, and an increase in ASCs. In addition, high incidence of cardiac disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heart-lung machines market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The heart-lung machines market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• ASCs

• Hospitals



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the portable heart-lung machines as one of the prime reasons driving the heart-lung machines market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of modular heart-lung machines and the increasing popularity of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heart-lung machines market covers the following areas:

• Heart-lung machines market sizing

• Heart-lung machines market forecast

• Heart-lung machines market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03952867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001