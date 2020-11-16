New York, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochip Market 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816832/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the biochip market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of personalized medicine, rising use of biochips in the safety detection of agriculture products, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the increased popularity of personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biochip market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The biochip market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Microarrays

• Microfluidics



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing POC diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the biochip market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing application of biochips in pharmacogenomics and the rise in vendor strategic initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our biochip market report covers the following areas:

• Biochip market sizing

• Biochip market forecast

• Biochip market industry analysis





