To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

16 November 2020





Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.

Redemption price on redemption due to a negative Coupon has been updated to par.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* Interest rate spread DK0009530834 32H (SDO) DKK CIBOR3 + Interest rate spread

(non-callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

