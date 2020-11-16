To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
16 November 2020
Correction: New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020
The Final Bond Terms for series 32H are stated below.
Redemption price on redemption due to a negative Coupon has been updated to par.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
|Series
|Currency
|Bond type
|Maturity
|IT/RF*
|Interest rate spread
|DK0009530834
|32H (SDO)
|DKK
|CIBOR3 + Interest rate spread
(non-callable)
|01.10.2023
|RF
|Fixed at
auction
*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Attachment
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
