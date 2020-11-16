Íslandsbanki has published a Supplement to the Base Prospectus for its bond programme listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Supplement, dated 12 November 2020, is published in english and can be viewed on Íslandsbanki‘s Investor Relations Website: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/product/about/funding.

Printed version of the document will be available at Íslandsbanki‘s Headquarters, Hagasmára 3, 201 Kópavogur.

