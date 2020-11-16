Destin, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While research shows that holiday travel will slow this year due to COVID-19, healthy families still want to gather this holiday season. A recent survey released by Travelocity reported that nearly 80% of respondents who plan to travel this year are planning to drive for the November and December holidays. When it comes to accommodations, Arjan Dijk, a senior vice president at Booking.com shared with USA Today that those who travel “plan to stay at a self-catered accommodation such as a vacation rental or villa where it is easier to social distance.” For those families, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is aiming to make the holidays a little brighter this year. With hundreds of Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums to choose from, Newman-Dailey is prepared to provide a safe and sanitized home away from home for the holiday gatherings. In addition, the team at Newman-Dailey is welcoming guests with fresh baked bread for holiday celebrations and a bottle of sparkling wine for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Our guests really enjoy the fully equipped kitchens to gather and prepare holiday meals,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “We have found COVID-19 blessings in spite of this difficult year and we want to be a blessing to the families we serve. Our enhanced sanitization and cleaning standards ensure every vacation rental home and condominium is fully sanitized after each departure. Guests love that when the celebration is over, they can leave the cleaning to us.”

Booking.com data also shows that 41% of travelers say they're making reservations with an eye toward isolation. The beaches of South Walton and Destin along Northwest Florida's Gulf Coast offer miles of outdoor, open space to spread out. With miles of soft white sand beaches and emerald green waters, families enjoy the scenic setting and change of scenery to gather with loved ones for the holidays.

Destin’s outdoor festivities, including the annual lighted boat parade along the Destin Harbor and New Year’s Eve celebrations along Florida's Emerald Coast, offer opportunities to be outdoors and socially distance from others.

Newman-Dailey's vast array of beach vacation rental homes sleep groups from two to 22. Each vacation rental home is equipped with a full kitchen, and washer and dryer, providing the conveniences of home in a beautiful beachside setting. Newman-Dailey also provides guest rewards, including complimentary movie rentals and discounts to area businesses.

Travelers can search among hundreds of Destin vacation rental options for the holidays at DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652. To enjoy a welcome gift* including fresh baked bread or sparkling wine upon arrival, use promo code: HOME20. (*Offer is valid for stays during holiday weeks while supplies last)

